Russian America: the Russian influence in Alaska is still being felt
235 years ago, the colonization of Alaska by Russian colonists. During the whole period of existence of Russian America, its development was the efforts of a private company.
22 Sep 1784 on Kodiak island by merchant Grigory Shelikhov established the first permanent settlement, which marked the beginning of the history of Russian America. Alaska remained a Russian colony for almost a century and it’s influence is still there.
As Russia developed the AK
Colonists to work and life in the new territories were recruited by the Russian-American company (RAC), which was engaged in the development of this distant land. For life in difficult climatic conditions tried to select people who are familiar with the harsh climate. Mainly Siberians. Rarely met and Finns.
Contract colonist with CANCER was for seven years. All this time the colonist had to live in one of the settlements of Russian America. Optionally it could extend the contract for another seven years and so on to infinity. The colonists, who because of age could not engage in mining often stayed in Alaska and got CANCER from a pension and land.
The bulk of the population were local Indians. Later there was a second noticeable group is the Creoles. These were the descendants of mixed marriages of Russian men and native American women who had been sanctioned and even promoted by the leadership of the CANCER. A very common practice was to take care of the family children is the most valuable trading partners from among the Aleuts. As a rule, the colonists became God-fathers of these children. In the mid-nineteenth century this practice was banned. The Aleutian children, even orphaned, it was forbidden to give to education Russian or Creole. They were transferred “more reliable” Aleuts.
Creoles and some of the Indians had received a Russian education and trained in specially organized local educational institutions. Study in schools and colleges was free (at the expense of the company), but graduates were obliged to work for a few years to CANCER. The most talented students sometimes were sent to Russia for further training.
Russian colonists were a minority of the population. Depending on the size of the settlement, their numbers could begin from a few dozen people and end a few hundred. As a rule, the colonists occupied the settlements of certain administrative positions or were owners of the most important professions: blacksmiths, doctors, carpenters, canoe chiefs of field parties (fleet)…
Colonists and Creoles lived in the wooden houses, typical for Russia. The Aleuts, as a rule, lived in their traditional homes — barbarah. With the 40-ies of the XIX century there were attempts to reform everyday life of local residents scattered throughout the island. They began to settle into a kind of fishing cooperatives, creating something like small towns.
Friends and enemies
The most important ally of Russian colonists in Alaska were the Aleuts. At first it was a pragmatic approach. They were used as hunters for sea otters, with the benefit of sold them any goods. Later, with the consolidation of the colonies, began to increase the number of mixed marriages. In the late eighteenth century to Alaska came a delegation of priests, after which the settlement began to open the Church, began the spread of Christianity among the locals. If churches operated a parochial school for local children. In the mid-nineteenth century, the Archangel opened a Seminary, which became a kind of center of education of Russian America.
In this school the Creoles studied not only the basics of Orthodoxy and Russian language, languages of other indigenous tribes have received medical skills. The Aleuts enjoyed the same rights as the category of “settled foreigners” in the Russian Empire. Initially baptized Aleuts took Russian names (they usually give the godfather). Later they received only the Christian name and surname is the old Indian name.
However, some Indian peoples, the relations were not so rosy. The most hostile were the relations of the colonists with the militant Tlingit. In the first years of colonization, they repeatedly attacked the settlements and enjoying great numerical superiority, he destroyed their inhabitants, colonists, and Aleuts. In one of these battles was attended by captain Yury Lisyansky, along with Kruzenstern, who made the first Russian voyage around the world. Lisyansky sloop “Neva” had the colonists support in the battle for Archangel.
After one of the encounters Tlingit suffered significant casualties, they calmed down, switching to intra-tribal feuds. Nevertheless, relations between the colonists and the Tlingit remained tense until the sale of Alaska.
Management
In the first few years of colonization, when the settlement was still quite small, management of the colony was in the far East, in the city of Okhotsk. Later it was moved to Kodiak. Finally, from 1808 to the sale of the colony, the capital of Russian America was the Archangel, later renamed by the Americans in Sitka. In the city there were schools and secondary schools (including for girls, which taught home Economics), a great Cathedral, a Seminary and a naval base.
The head of Russian America stood head CANCER. The main inspiration of the colonization of Alexander Baranov remained head of the colony for almost 30 years. After his death the position was replaceable. The head of the company elected by the shareholders for a term of five years. Mostly from among the naval officers.
All the territory was divided into six departments. At the head of each of them stood firm, which was responsible for all matters in his district. Russian America, had an area of about one and a half million square kilometres. By the time of the sale of Alaska in its territory there were about 600 Russian colonists, who had a contract with CANCER, two thousand Creoles, and a few thousand Indians. At the peak of colonization, the number of Russians in Alaska, was several times higher.
Communication between the colonists and Indians was carried out through toyono Indian leaders. Loyal colony received from CANCER salaries. It was approved by the special rules for Tolonov and amounted to 250 rubles a year. Toyon was selected by the territorial office of the most loyal and clever of the Indians and was obliged to follow the life of their community, down to monitoring regular visits to the bath and clean barbarah.
Colonial money
In the colonies functioned as a special currency — grade CANCER. The money printed on parchment from sealskin and used for calculations with the local hunters. Fur trade involved not only the colonists, but the Aleuts. In the future, they handed over the extracted skins CANCER and received for them a leather rubles.
This money could only be spent in local shops and stores. Foreign merchants sometimes zapilivanie to Alaska, did not accept this currency.
Supply
Supply the colony with food was one of the main difficulties during the whole period of existence of Russian America. The Northern sea route in the nineteenth century was still not open, so from Russia, delivery is made by land or by sea, but the awkward route through the Indian ocean. However, on land it’s a long trip. For example, a journey from St. Petersburg to the Eastern border of the Empire was occupied at least nine months.
Because of the climate the colony could not be self-sufficient. Of the food, if necessary, purchased from the American traders, sometimes calling at ports. Another part was bought in Asian markets (mostly in China).
Heritage
Alaska was sold to USA in 1867 the Russian government’s decision. The CANCER activity has not brought the old profit, and the remoteness of the site made it very vulnerable. In the event of a potential conflict, it was not possible to protect it from the enemy. It was therefore decided to sell the territory and to gain for it though any money.
After the sale of Alaska in 1867, most Russian colonists returned home. Part of serving in the CANCER of the Creoles also moved to Russia. The remaining were subjected to gradual assimilation. However, some Russian traditions long entrenched in Alaska. In the years of the Second world war, 70 years after the sale of Alaska, among some aboriginal tribes was common for women to wear headscarves in Russian style, drinking tea from saucers and even dancing to the accordion.
The greatest impact the period of Russian colonization had on the Aleuts, who were the allies of the colonists. Their language is still preserved a lot of borrowings from Russian.
As the colonization of Alaska by the Americans of Russian language and the old traditions were forgotten. The main legacy of the period of Russian America has remained a religion. Currently, Indians make up about 15% of the population of Alaska. 5 to 10% of the population are Orthodox Christians, at least every third person with Indian roots.