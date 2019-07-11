Russian artist ridiculed Putin tagged caricature
The network has made fun of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who “froze” to the level of the monument.
The published Sergey Elkin on Twitter.
“Previously, on the black sea beach selling t-shirts with Putin, and they were quite popular, and this year they’re not. Why t-shirts, mugs, key rings with the image of Putin disappear from the market? Any political system has its life cycle,” — said in the message.
“I feel like a monument,” Putin allegedly said. Thus completes the picture of the pigeons sitting on his head.
Caricature was the reason for the violent reaction on the part of network users.
“the President is a liar”, “Putin is a liar”, “the naive will come*OK, it feels a losharik”, “Putin, go away”, “Well, it’s shedever same!”, “All his Presidential address designed for his 5-year reign,” “the godfather, not the President,” they write.