Russian artist ridiculed Putin’s missile tagged caricature
Russian cartoonist Sergei Elkin ridiculed by his next work, the missile Kh-101 Burevestnik
The Russians again began to discuss the missile Putin, but this time in the comic genre.
“The range of our Kh-101 is still unavailable for any other company. But if we can fly such distances, so we have the technical capabilities to significantly improve these performance characteristics (performance characteristics). Importantly, our technological base, which we can be proud of.”
Then, as the General Director of Corporation “Tactical missiles” Boris Obnosov called the rocket blew up the network, could not avoid the expression side and the Russian caricaturist Sergey Elkin, which has managed to paint his next masterpiece and publish it in social networks. The cartoon shows a man who looks like Putin and the inscription:
“Our new missile is unique! It without a miss is amazing!”.
The network managed to deride the work of the artist, the Russians liked it.
Will add that one of the main persons, which draws Elkin is President Putin, such works in thousands of Elkin. The most popular feature in the drawings of the President — a big nose, which in real life is not Putin. However, this does not prevent the audience immediately understand that the question of Putin. According to some this is done in order to firstly immediately to learn of the President to those who have previously seen works of Elkin, and secondly in order to avoid direct Association with Putin.
As recently reported in Russia ended in failure, testing of cruise missiles “savages”. The military at least five times launched the missile, and all failed.”Despite a series of failed tests of Russian nuclear missile with a so-called unlimited range will be ready for war within the next six years, in a slightly faster time than previously reported,” said later.