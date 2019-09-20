Russian astronaut refused to increase due to the American wife
Yuri Malenchenko is not confirmed to the post of the first Deputy chief of the cosmonaut training Center (TSPK) for American wife, told RIA Novosti the three sources in the space industry.
The Russian-born Yekaterina Dmitriyeva, having nationality of USA, Malenchenko got married in 2003. It was the first ever wedding in space. The bride was in the mission control Center in Houston, the groom is aboard the International space station. Documents on marriage, on behalf Malenchenko signed the American lawyer.
As reported by one of the interlocutors of the Agency, the candidate Malenchenko have not coordinated the security service of Roscosmos. He explained that as the Deputy implies access to the confidential information. This was confirmed by two other sources.
On the website of the CPC Malenchenko is listed as the first Deputy chief of the cosmonauts ‘ training, but in fact he is the adviser of the head, i.e., performs the functions of first Deputy.
Information about the difficulties with the statement Malenchenko in office RIA Novosti confirmed the head of the cosmonaut training center Pavel Vlasov. “The issue for almost a year. While he’s in that condition is not approved,” — he explained.
According to him, in this respect to Malenchenko as Advisor assigned additional work to oversee the training of astronauts with execution of the order.
The future astronaut was born 22 Dec 1961 in Svitlovodsk in Kirovohrad region of the Ukrainian SSR. Is a military pilot third class, over 830 flight hours and more than 150 parachute jumps. In the cosmonaut enrolled in 1987.
Malenchenko made six space flights lasting 827 days 9 hours 22 minutes. He is in second place in the ranking of astronauts and cosmonauts on this indicator, second only to Gennady Padalka.