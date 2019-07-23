Russian athlete celebrated the victory at the European championship with plaid, as the flag of the Russian Federation…

18-year-old Russian athlete Aksana gataullina unusually celebrated his win at the European championship among juniors, which was held in Sweden.

The athlete showed the best result in the sector for the pole vault, decided to run a victory lap, waving… pink blanket with white polka dots. Such an act pushed Aksana a ban on the use of the flag of the Russian Federation of the International Association of athletics federations (IAAF). “I had the idea to take something instead of a flag, “said Aksana after the event to journalists.

Note that the 18-year-old Aksana is the daughter of the famous Soviet pole vaulter Radion Gataullin, silver medalist of the Olympics in 1988 in Seoul and repeated world champion and Europe.

