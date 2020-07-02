Russian athletes may not get even neutral status for participation in the competition
The international Association of athletics federations (World Athletics) denied the all-Russian athletics Federation (vfla) on the request to postpone the date of payment of the penalty for the involvement of the former leadership of the organization to the falsification of documents in the case of high jumper Daniel Lysenko, reports championat.com with reference to the press service of the Athletics World.
“World Athletics received a request for a continuance a month ago, we said then that payment date will not be changed”, – reported in the organization.
Earlier it was reported that in the near future on the account of World Athletics has to be listed tranche of $ 5 million is a mandatory part of the penalty that must be paid before 1 July.
The total fine is $ 11.6 million $ 5 million – the actual fine, $ 5 million – the sum on Deposit as a conventional penalty, $ 1.6 million is the cost of the work of the Commission on restoration of wfla.
If the fine is not paid, the Russian athletes can’t participate in international tournaments, even as a neutral.