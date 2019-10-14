Russian authorities have officially commented about a possible death in Africa “chef…
Russian diplomats in the Congo has no information about that on Board the An-72 aircraft, which suffered a plane crash in the Congo, could be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin , the businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, recently came under U.S. sanctions in connection with the attempts of intervention in presidential election “Troll factory”.
At the same time, as reports “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”, the press attache of the Russian Embassy in Congo Natalia Kononova has confirmed that crashed on Friday the plane was carrying two citizens of Russia — Vladimir Sadovnichy (1958) and Vitaly Shumkov (1955). According to her, the other Russians on Board was not.
The an-72 crashed during a flight route between Goma and Kinshasa. After that, the Russian Internet appeared the information that the plane was “Putin’s cook” Prigogine. This was reported with reference to sources in the private military company Wagner.
As previously reported “FACTS”, “Putin’s cook” was in a scandal in Russia due to the infection of hundreds of children a dangerous infection. The company, owned by Evgeny Prigozhin, has supplied products to the Moscow schools and kindergartens.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter