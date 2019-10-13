Russian aviation bombed 4 hospitals in Syria — The New York Times
Russian military in Syria is accused of aggression against the civilian population — just over 5 may 2019 military pilots with a Russian residence permit, dropped bombs on four hospitals located in areas controlled by the opposition. Recall that in 2017 the goal of Russian aviation in Syria were ferries on the Euphrates river, killing 34 civilians.
Relevant information was published by the newspaper The New York Times, which conducted its own investigation into war crimes in Syria.
Their conclusions are made on the basis of records of conversations of Russian pilots, the recording of which was carried out by fighters of the Syrian opposition.
These records were compared with data on attacks on hospitals, protocols, interviewing witnesses and statements of experts.
So, on one of the published edition of video drivers get the location of targets and report on the attack. In one of the records shows that the attack is carried out using precision bombs that explode in the air.
It is noted that attacks on hospitals are strictly prohibited under international law.
Recall, the fourth anniversary of the Russian military operation in Syria human rights activists estimate that over the four years of Russian air strikes in the country killed 19 018 people, with about 50% of them were civilians (children, 1997, 1255 5037 women and men).
