Russian ball and holiday fair: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (22-24 November)
What: an Exhibition about space travel
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 November.
Where: SFMOMA 151 Third St San Francisco, CA 94103
Read more: in Parallel with the achievements of a booming space industry artists and architects considered the social and cultural consequences of our space search.
Extraterrestrial conditions complicate the problem of designing space travel, new research and technology to turn what was once science fiction into reality.
This exhibition presents the realized and conceptual designs for space suits, habitats and laboratories, as well as a selection of films and visual projects Rick Giddis, Raymond Loewy, NASA, Neri Oxman, Tom Sachs and others.
Cost: $0-25.
What: Holiday lights at the Conservatory of flowers
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 November.
Where: Conservatory of Flowers, 00 John F Kennedy Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118
Read more: Festive season to last in the Conservatory of flowers in 6 weeks. Like never before in light and sound filled with a unique collection of plants and the iconic facade of the Conservatory of flowers.
Immerse yourself in lit and charming gallery, full of bright lights. This year, more lights, additional installations and light in the Conservatory.
Cost: $0-11.
What: Virtual show Mesmerica
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 November.
Where: Chabot Space & Science Center’s Ask Jeeves Planetarium 10000 Skyline Blvd. Oakland, CA 94619
Read more: Mesmerica is a visual musical journey that connects the enchanting music of Grammy nominated composer and percussionist James hood, along with a visually-hypnotic three-dimensional animation art, created by artists from around the world. This show relaxes, soothes as well as stimulates your mind and senses.
Cost: From $12.
What: film Screening in the Park
When: Friday, November 22 from 18:00.
Where: Salesforce Park 425 Mission Street San Francisco, CA 94105
More info: Bring blankets, chairs and snacks, sit back and watch the fun and famous movies. Guests can bring different food and snacks to the film.
On 22 November, the audience will show cinemaradio on the classic trilogy of “Star wars” George Lucas and some other films — “Cosmic egg”.
Cost: Free.
What: Interactive Arctic exhibition
When: Saturday-Sunday, November 23-24.
Where: Capitol Art 3073 17th Street San Francisco, CA 94110
More info: This unique artistic installation created on the basis of a breathtaking 4D technology will allow you to spend time in the Arctic national wildlife refuge. Get ready to get acquainted with herds of caribou, Arctic foxes, migratory birds, and polar bears. With more than 66 million pixels of the projected video, 20 audio channels, custom aromas, atmospheric elements and tactile sensations you will be taken to the Arctic refuge without even leaving San Francisco.
Cost: $0-10.
What: Holiday fair
When: Saturday, November 23 from 16:00.
Where: Treasure Fest 500 ave n, San Francisco 94130
Read more: this festive fair offers more than 400 sellers of various products — from Christmas gifts to vintage clothing. In addition to holiday shopping, guests will also be able to have fun, listen to thematic music and eat festive food.
Cost: $0-7.
What: Russian autumn ball in San Francisco
When: Saturday, November 23 from 19:00.
Where: The Russian Center of San Francisco, 2460 Sutter St, San Francisco 94115
Read more: Russian center of San Francisco invites you to the Russian ball. Before the guests will perform the St. Petersburg Buryat singer Zhargal Maladies, singer Maria Alyakrinskaya and performers of ballroom and folk dances.
In addition, visitors are offered a buffet with dishes of Russian traditional cuisine, three-course dinner and the opportunity to socialize with compatriots in an interesting and fun environment with a glass of champagne.
Cost: $110 — ticket for 1, $900 — table of 10 persons.
What: Chocolate salon in San Francisco
When: Sunday, November 24 from 10:00.
Where: San Francisco County Fair Building, 1199 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122
More info: This is a real feast for the sweet tooth! Chocolate festival in San Francisco is a pastry show and sweet masterpieces from the best confectioners of the city. Guests will be treated to beer, wine and other alcoholic beverages. Will demonstrate their skills of famous chefs. This event is for all ages.
Cost: $20.
What: Performance ‘The Nutcracker’
When: Sunday, November 24 from 11:00.
Where: The Freight & Salvage 2020 Addison St Berkeley, CA 94704
More info: due to numerous requests miniature cast Puppet Company orchestra returns to San Francisco. Guests will perform highlights from this beloved ballet.
This show, designed for young viewers.
Cost: Free.
What: a picnic to Thanksgiving
When: Sunday, November 24 from 12:00.
Where: Michalia Negri 67 Delmar St San Francisco, CA 94117
Read more: Thanksgiving is a great occasion to gather cheerful companies for the delicious food. Annual picnic in honor of this celebration returns to San Francisco. Bring whatever you need to the table, but do not forget that in order for free to participate in the picnic to bring food is a must.
Cost: Free.
