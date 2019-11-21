Russian ball and shows a loss how to spend the weekend in the United States (22-24 November)
In America we are approaching the Christmas holiday season. Across the country have already begun to light the Christmas tree. Every weekend now is a small rehearsal of Christmas. Snow and ice can be found everywhere — even in always Sunny Los Angeles. ForumDaily made a guide to entertainment with the Christmas atmosphere.
So, in new York, visit the bright show of Glory of Polunin, SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW, become a guest in the world’s biggest gingerbread village, or view of the Ukrainian film “Anton”.
In Miami you can charge festive mood during the ceremony of lighting the lights on the Christmas tree, eat tasty and fresh food at the harvest festival or to once again admire the beauty of nature in the butterfly garden.
In Los Angeles will be held the contest “Miss Russian California 2020”, will host the annual motor show where visitors will get acquainted with the latest concept cars, in addition, residents will find the traditional large walk in Los Angeles — 26.5 km on the streets of the metropolis in the company of hundreds of other lovers walk.
In the San Francisco Bay Area don’t miss the Russian autumn ball, an annual picnic, Thanksgiving and Chocolate salon with dozens of different sweet treats.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.