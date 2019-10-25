Russian banks have blocked and removed billions of rubles supporters of Navalny
Friday, October 25 it became known that Russian banks have blocked huge funds on personal accounts of employees of the headquarters of Alexei Navalny across the country. About locking accounts, seizure of Bank cards, and write off tens of millions of rubles reported by the companions of the famous opposition leader in Saint-Petersburg, Ufa, Izhevsk, Kazan, Krasnodar, Rostov, Tver, Chelyabinsk, Voronezh, Belgorod and Ekaterinburg.
Details about this newspaper “Kommersant”. According to the newspaper, complaining especially those who have accounts opened in Sberbank and Alfa-Bank. It is assumed that it is connected with investigation of criminal case about legalization of income obtained by criminal means. It was opened by the Investigative Committee of Russia in the beginning of August in respect of the Fund of struggle against corruption Alexey Navalny. This organization is accused of that it from January 2016 to December 2018 by criminal means received from third parties funds in the amount of about 1 billion rubles (15.6 million dollars).
“Kommersant” points out that most employees of the headquarters of Navalny blocked for 75 million rubles ($1.2 million). But there are people who banks froze 10 billion rubles ($156 million)! As a result of blocking the supporters of Navalny are unable to pay bills, to pay off the loans. They go in the negative, indebted.
For example, in Izhevsk there was just a shameful situation. Was arrested absolutely all Bank cards by the employees of the headquarters of the Bulk Anastasia Sinelnikova. Now she can’t even take advantage of the card, which receives child support for her child. The baby is seriously ill, Anastasia deprived of the opportunity to pay for his treatment.
The decision to block accounts in all cases, decided by the Basmanny court of Moscow.
Recall, Navalny for the past few years has been exposing corruption in all echelons of power in Russia. The most high-profile began his investigation against Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, “It is not Dimon”, the Prosecutor General of Russia Yuri Chaika, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov. Bulk lot of times been arrested on charges of incitement and organizing illegal rallies and protests. In addition, the opposition received a suspended sentence for major embezzlement of state property (the so-called case of “Kirovles”) and fraud (the case of “Yves Rocher”).
