Russian Belukha is a spy she returned the camera kakeru
In the Bay of Hammerfest in Norway, the whale-the whale knocked out of the hands of kakera Joachim Larsen GoPro camera. The whale dived behind the camera to the bottom, and then returned it to the owner.
Male Beluga whale named Valdimir became a local celebrity. He appears from time to time in the Gulf.
The Beluga sailed for kayakers, and he shot video of her. The whale knocked the GoPro camera out of his hands and it sank to the bottom.
In just a few seconds the whale dived behind the camera and returned it, throwing in the boat.
Valdimir arrived at the coast of Norway in the spring. It was attached to the camera, which was later removed. On the straps that were attached camera, found the words “equipment of Saint-Petersburg”.
The Norwegian military has suggested that the whale could escape from the Russian Navy, where whales tame and train to use them as scouts.