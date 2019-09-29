“Russian blood money does not smell”: a good caricature winnik
September 29, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
Famous Ukrainian cartoonist Andrei Petrenko responded to the accession of Oleg Vinnik, a controversial pseudopolitical stock #a Vsemmire.
In the new cartoon, he portrayed the singer in a traditional Russian dress and kokoshnik.
In the hands of the character holding a Lollipop in the form of a two-headed eagle, which has apparently been recently licked.
“Russian blood money does not smell”, — the author signed his work.
We will remind, the site “Peacemaker” published some facts from the biography of the organizer of the Russian propaganda #the Vsemmire. It turned out that Russian Ekaterina presentation appeared to be as pacifist as her “protector” Vladimir Putin.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter