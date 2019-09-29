“Russian blood money does not smell”: a good caricature winnik

| September 29, 2019 | Avto | No Comments

"Русские деньги кровью не пахнут": появилась меткая карикатура на Винника

Famous Ukrainian cartoonist Andrei Petrenko responded to the accession of Oleg Vinnik, a controversial pseudopolitical stock #a Vsemmire.

In the new cartoon, he portrayed the singer in a traditional Russian dress and kokoshnik.

In the hands of the character holding a Lollipop in the form of a two-headed eagle, which has apparently been recently licked.

"Русские деньги кровью не пахнут": появилась меткая карикатура на Винника

“Russian blood money does not smell”, — the author signed his work.

We will remind, the site “Peacemaker” published some facts from the biography of the organizer of the Russian propaganda #the Vsemmire. It turned out that Russian Ekaterina presentation appeared to be as pacifist as her “protector” Vladimir Putin.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr