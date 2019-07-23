Russian boxer died after a bout in the United States. VIDEO

He died as a result of injuries sustained during the battle of July 20.

Photo: screenshot of YouTube video of fight

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev had died in the United States as a result of injuries sustained during the battle, held in the night of July 20. TASS on Tuesday announced the team of the athlete.

In the night of Saturday, Dadashev conducted fight in Oxon hill (USA, Maryland) with the Puerto Rican Subrealm Matthias for the right to become the mandatory Challenger for the world title by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) in Welterweight (up to 63.5 kg).

In the 11th round Dadashov missed a lot of punches, because of what the team of Russian athlete decided to stop the match to protect the health of the boxer.

After the battle Dadasheva became ill, vomited, and then he lost consciousness, the Russians in critical condition was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with severe brain swelling. The athlete was carried out craniotomy.

Dadasheva was 28 years old, he spent on a professional ring 14 fights, won 13 wins (11 by knockout) and suffered one defeat from Mathias. Amateur career he won silver (2013) and two-time bronze medalist (2010, 2012) of the Championships of Russia.

