Russian boxer died after a fight: the details of the tragedy
Maxim Dadashev, the Russian boxer, he Welterweight champion after the defeat and died in the United States. He could not stand the heart. Recall, the Russian boxer in the light heavyweight Sergey Kovalev was arrested in the US on suspicion of beating a girl at a party.
As reported in the team of the athlete, Dadashov spoke at a Boxing evening in USA and lost to the Puerto Rican Sabriel Matthias.
According to Sport, in that fight he suffered the first defeat in his professional career.
After the battle, the Russians lost consciousness and was taken to hospital with a diagnosis of “brain swelling” and had surgery — he had removed part of the skull. Then boxer was put in a medically induced coma, from which it did not.
Maxim Dadashev — 28-year-old Russian boxer. Professional Boxing bout against Mathias became the 14th for the Russians. 13 matches Dadashov won (11 by knockout). Russian party of the European games in 2015, the master of sports of Russia international class.
We will remind, the Ukrainian boxer, the world champion under version WBC light heavyweight Alexander Gvozdik, stated that he did not believe that Russia attacked Ukraine. Carnations have recently returned to Ukraine after a long stay in the United States, where resides.
