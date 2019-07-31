Russian children tried to Rob store with toy gun
Two kids tried to Rob a toy store in Ekaterinburg. Incident took place on July 26 in one of the baby shops in the Railway area.
The eldest child, 8-year-old boy threatened the clerk with a toy gun and even fired it. Another assailant, as seen in the video, had to steal toys.
“The saleswoman suspected them and tried to prevent. When the woman closed the door of the store, one of the boys managed to escape,” — said the interior Ministry. Previously, children repeatedly came to the store and its staff suspected them of stealing.
Currently, the police checks, the results of which will be undertaken “relevant work” with the boys and their parents.
