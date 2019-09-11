Russian city in the early autumn covered with snow, children are not allowed to go to school (photo, video)
In the Russian Norilsk, fell the first snow, which quickly turned into a Blizzard and then gripped the streets. Recall that in Ukrainian Transcarpathia recreation center was covered with snow at the end of August.
Students were even allowed not to attend classes in the second shift.
In the Taimyr center for meteorology and environmental monitoring, stated that usually a Blizzard in the Krasnoyarsk region starts before the end of October. At the same time, it reassured that the first snow is “not surprising and not a cataclysm”.
In social networks there were photos and videos of the snow-covered city.
Recall that in Sochi the first snow in 2019 fell on 7 September.
