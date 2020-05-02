Russian coal entered special duty
In Ukraine may 1, 2020, entered into force a government decree on the introduction of duties on coal from the Russian Federation.
About it reports “Hvil”.
The resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of 15 April 2020, No. 301 introduced a special duty on the import of Russian coal in the amount of 65%.
In this case, the special duty will not be subject to anthracite, bituminous, coking coal and types of coal for use in metallurgical and coking industry, production of electrical and thermal energy.