Russian “Cossacks” want to sue $ 4 million from the creators of the game Cossaks
In Russia the organization “Council of atamans of Russia” has declared intention to obtain from the Ukrainian company-developer GSCGameWorld money for the use of the word “Cossacks” in the name of a popular computer game. Your claim of the Russians is estimated at $ 4 million, writes Championat.
“But we have every right to use the name and brand of “Cossacks.” Our attorneys abroad, has already prepared a lawsuit in the international court. They believe that we will win court. With the aim of securing a claim shall apply to block all the account and server Ukrainian companies”, — stressed in the Council leader.
The representative of the organization Gennady Kovalev said that the organization claims to be 10% of the income from the game.
“With the use of for several years we owned the rights to the name, the amount may be about 4 million dollars”, — he explained.
The Council of Atamans of Russia wants the money went and Ukrainian Cossacks — about eight thousand euros each. Supposedly “the owner is not destitute, he still has the S. T. A. L. K. E. R., Warcraft, and “Chernobyl”.
We will remind, some years ago renowned in the field of development and production of computer games, the Ukrainian company GSCGameWorldзаявила of return to active work in the market of game development. Then began the development of the continuation of the popular real-time strategy (RTS) game “Cossacks”.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the past year, the General Director of the Studio GSC_Game World Sergei Grigorovich said that the second part of the popular game S. T. A. L. K. E. R. launched into development. The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic exclusion zone of the Chernobyl NPP, where in addition to the accident in 1986, and there was a second explosion, which resulted in the physical, chemical and biological processes in the area has changed, there are a lot of anomalies, artifacts mutants.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter