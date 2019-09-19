Russian CSKA and “Krasnodar” missed the 10 (!) balls to two: a video review of matches of the Europa League
Thursday, September 19, 48 matches in 12 groups started the main round of the Europa League, which represent the Ukraine of Kiev “Dynamo” and “Alexandria”, as well as domestic players and coaches from other clubs. Sensations enough. Why are only a crushing defeat to the Russian CSKA and “Krasnodar” in Bulgaria and Switzerland. 10 goals for two conceded!
Group A
APOEL (Cyprus) — “Dudelange” (Luxembourg) — 3:4
“Karabakh” (Azerbaijan) — “Seville” (Spain) — 0:3
Group B
“Dynamo” (Ukraine) — Malmo (Sweden) — 1:0 (Buyalsky, 84)
“Copenhagen” (Denmark) — “Lugano” (Switzerland) — 1:0 (Santos 50)
Group C
“Basel” (Switzerland) — “Krasnodar” (Russia) — 5:0
The Russian “Krasnodar” suffered its biggest defeat in UEFA competition. In 2014, the bulls are in the Europa League with the score 1:5 lost to German “Wolfsburg” and in this season we conceded four unanswered goals from the Greek Olympiacos in the Champions League qualification.
Getafe (Spain) — Trabzonspor (Turkey) — 1:0
Group D
PSV “Eindhoven” (Netherlands) — sporting (Portugal) — 3:2
LASK (Austria) — “Rosenborg” (Norway) — 1:0
Group E
“Rennes” (France) — Celtic (Scotland) — 1:1
Midfielder of the national team of Ukraine stressed that the Swede was not even in the application of the Scots to fight.
Cluj (Romania) — “Latium” (Italy) — 2:1
Group F
“Eintracht Frankfurt” (Germany) — Arsenal (England) — 0:3
“Standard” (Belgium) — “Vitoria Guimaraes” (Portugal) — 2:0
Group G
Porto (Portugal) — “Young Boys” (Switzerland) — 2:1
Rangers (Scotland) — “Feyenoord” (Netherlands) — 1:0
As reported by Opta, the Rangers led by the famous Englishman Steven Gerrard, was the second in the history of Scottish football club who managed to score 500 goals in the competition. The wound as a solid milestone was reached by “Celtic”.
Group H
Ludogorets (Bulgaria) — CSKA (Russia) — 5:1
Muscovites opened the scoring in the match in Razgrad, the Bulgarians and then “shipped” to them five.
“Espanyol” (Spain) — “Ferencvaros” (Hungary) — 1:1
Ukrainian team coach Sergei Rebrov in the match with the offender Lugansk “Zarya” was able to hold a draw in Barcelona. And Espanyol scored in their own, and in the wrong gate.
Group I
“Wolfsburg” (Germany) — Alexandria (Ukraine) Is 3:1 (Arnold, 20, Mehmedi, 24, Brekalo, 67 — BANADA, 66)
“Gent” (Belgium) — “Saint-Etienne” (France) — 3:2
The Belgians with the players of the national team of Ukraine Ihor Plastun and Roman Yaremchuk in the starting lineup has overcome in native walls strong French “Saint-Etienne”. Unfortunately, Roman Bezus was not even in the application for the game.
Group J
Roma (Italy) — “Istanbul Basaksehir” — 4:0
The team’s former mentor of Shakhtar Paulo Forsake more than confidently kicked off their European campaign.
“Borussia” (Monchengladbach, Germany) — “Wolfsburg” (Austria) — 0:4
Group K
“The Wolves” (England) — Braga (Portugal) — 0:1
“Slovan” (Slovakia) — “Beshiktash” (Turkey) — 4:2
German goalkeeper Loris Karius, whose name after gross errors in Kyiv Champions League-2018 “real” — “Liverpool” (3:1) became a household name, continues to “kink” at the last line. However, now he “brings” is not in the goalkeeper’s sweater, “Liverpool”, and speaking on loan for Besiktas.
At the 14th minute of the game in Bratislava, the Slovak goalkeeper of the team tried to disperse the counter, knocking the ball far. Carius came out of the penalty area to head to avert the danger, but did not reach the ball in the jump and simultaneously tumbled down on a lawn to meet him fleeing defender. In the end, Andrei Sporer came on an empty net and hit the target. Another benefit that the Turks in the end did not lose.
pic.twitter.com/1JhUE74bva
— Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) 19 September 2019
Group L
“Manchester United” (England) — “Astana” (Kazakhstan) — 1:0
To play at the famous stadium old Trafford, the players of “Astana” overcame a plane 4 800 kilometers. Until the 73rd minute wards of the Ukrainian coach Roman Grigorchuk kept their gates shut, but in the end still lost.
“Guerrilla” (Serbia) — AZ (Netherlands) — 2:2
Photo of FC “red star”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter