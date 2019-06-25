Russian doctors have developed a new fast-acting analgesic

Российские медики разработали новый быстродействующий анальгетик

Russian scientists have created a new fast-acting painkiller in the form of a nasal spray, the newspaper “Izvestia” with reference to the head of the laboratory of nanocapsule and targeted drug delivery Kurchatov Institute Tatiana Boukreev.

The main active substance of the medicine is loperamide, which is included with anti-diarrhea remedies. This drug is especially useful in extreme situations.

As told by the experts, nasal delivery allows the drug to get directly into the brain via the olfactory system, bypassing the blood-brain barrier, which prevents to get there drugs through the blood.

This is the first medication of this kind. However, scientists are working to develop similar drugs for the Russian consumers. The medication has already passed the first stage of testing, but the transition to clinical tests may take at least five years.

Earlier it was reported that a cure for colon cancer was successfully tested on humans.

