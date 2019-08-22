Russian ex-world chess champion for several months did not give a visa to the US
Ex-world champion on chess Anatoly Karpov does not give a visa to the USA. He was invited to teach at the summer school of the new York chess Academy, but his application for a visa a few months remains unanswered. This writes the Voice of America.
This was reported by his friend, the owner of new York chess Academy, who invited him to teach there in the summer camp.
68-year-old Karpov, who is considered one of the greatest chess players of our time, regularly visited the United States since 1972. He applied for a nonimmigrant visa in March 2019, but his application is still not approved, said the owner of the school Chess Academy Max Maxim dlugy.
“He was suddenly summoned for an interview at the Embassy in Moscow and asked: “are you Going to talk to the American senators and congressmen? We need to check it”,” said dlugy.
The staff of Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and Senator Chuck Schumer contacted the U.S. Embassy in Moscow on behalf of Karpov, and they said his application was still under consideration.
“This procedure cannot be ignored or sped up because it is important for the final decision about issuance of visas”, – stated in the letter of the Embassy’s office of communications dated 2 July sent to the office of Maloney.
“Mr. Karpov will be notified as soon as this process is complete. Be sure to date it does not need to submit additional documents or to take additional actions,” – said the Embassy.
The U.S. state Department spokesman Noel clay in an email to Reuters said that he cannot answer questions about application status Karpov for a visa, since under Federal law such information is confidential.
Dlugy said that Karpov helped to train the best young American players in Chess Max Academy the last two years, and during all his long career he has not had any problems with getting visas.
“I sincerely hope to improve relations between Russia and the USA a warm welcome better cold delays,” wrote long in a letter to Schumer.
“When such a legendary figure expresses the desire to raise the level of the most talented players of America, it is a sign that some good will between us is possible,” he said.
According to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, the waiting period for an interview for a visa in the US is 300 calendar days, so the trial Karpova while being in the normal range.