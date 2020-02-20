Russian festival and a picnic for English-speaking: how to spend a weekend in the USA (February 21-23)
Towards the end of winter, and that means Americans will celebrate Mardi Gras, and Russian-speaking immigrants — pancake. In addition, in anticipation of the awakening of nature in major U.S. cities planned interesting festivals and exciting events under the open sky. Choose what will you prefer, and spend a weekend in the cheerful company.
So, in new York held a photo exhibition on the visit of Americans in the USSR, readings in Russian, as well as meeting with the head of the Russian theatre.
In Miami organize a picnic for English-speaking in the Park, carnival and Mardi Gras dinner party for Russian.
Residents of Los Angeles will be games in Russian language, Hiking and for Russian Maslenitsa celebration at the Russian school orange County.
In the San Francisco Bay Area will host a three-day festival of Russian culture and exhibition of orchids.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 489
[name] => new York
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => nyu-jork
)
New York
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4645
[name] => Los Angeles
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => los-andzheles
)
Los Angeles
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5006
[name] => Miami
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => majami
)
Miami
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5331
[name] => San Francisco
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => san-frantsisko
)
San Francisco
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27842
[name] => weekend in the US
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-ssha
)
weekend in СШАFacebookVkontakte
bookmark