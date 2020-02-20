Russian festival and exhibition of orchids: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (Feb 21-23)
What: the Festival of Russian culture
When: Friday-Sunday, February 21-23
Where: The Russian Center of San Francisco 2460 Sutter street San Francisco, CA 94115
Read more: This three-day festival will take you to the real Russia with its ballads, folk songs, ballet, folk dance and many others. The participation of such popular groups as the Russian choir “Slavyanka”, the San Francisco Balalaika ensemble, Konevets quartet from St. Petersburg, as well as local stars — Nicholas Massenkoff, Natalia Borisova, with its “Russian collection”, dancers of “the Russian center” and Vladimir Ryazantsev.
For children, this day will give master classes, are also expected games, face painting and treats.
Cost: $0-12.
What: restaurant Week SONOMA County
When: Friday-Sunday, February 21-23
Where: restaurants SONOMA County, list of participating institutions by reference.
Read more: Annual restaurant Week in SONOMA County continues its tradition. From February 21 to March 1, 2020 participating restaurants will present fantastic food at shocking prices. Prices for lunch or dinner range from $10 to $39.
Tickets or passes are required. You can just come to dine at any of the participating restaurants. The organizers strongly recommend to book a place, as in any institution may not have available tables.
Cost: $10.
What: a Free weekend at the California Academy of Sciences
When: Friday-Sunday, February 21-23
Where: Golden Gate Park, 55 Music Concourse Drive, San Francisco, CA 94118
Read more: Come see the giant Tyrannosaurus Rex in the light-filled lobby of the California Academy of Sciences. Residents of San Francisco can visit the Academy free of charge during certain weekends of the year, depending on their area.
The next free visit: 21, 22, 23 Feb. They are available to residents of neighborhoods: Chinatown, Financial District, Hayes Valley, Mission Bay, Nob Hill, North Beach, Russian Hill, SOMA, Telegraph Hill, Tenderloin, Treasure Island, Union Square, Yerba Buena Island (zip codes: 94102, 94103, 94104, 94105, 94108, 94109, 94111, 94126, 94130, 94133, 94158).
Each adult visitor must present a valid ID with photo and proof of residence. It can be the following documents: driver’s license or ID card, California; ID with a photo and a document with the postmark confirming your stay in California; ID card with photo and a utility bill (gas/electricity/cable) issued to an address in California; Bank statement or letter from a public Agency showing your name and home address (not a po box).
About the Academy:
California Academy of Sciences is a scientific organization in the United States exists in a large natural history Museum. Created in 1853. Is engaged in scientific research, exhibitions and education. Completely rebuilt the new building was opened on 27 September 2008 in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.
Cost: free.
What: Free art event from Disney
When: Friday-Sunday, February 21-23 (February 21, 18:00; 22 and 23 February from 12:00)
Where: Palace Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Francisco 2 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
More info: this event is open to princesses, princes, superheroes, Jedi knights, witches and wizards of all ages. Here they can get acquainted with the artists Christopher Clarke and Dominic Glover, who will sign purchased works of art, turning each of them into a unique original.
Visitors under 18 years ticket is not needed. Admission is free, but registration is required.
Cost: free.
What: retro Dance party
When: Friday, 21 February, 17:00
Where: Monroe, 473 Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94133-4513
Read more: Dance party 1960-1990-ies held in San Francisco every Friday. Come to experience musical nostalgia with your best friends, family or colleagues.
If you come with a group of 10 or more people, send a message on the phone 415-323-8515 or email info@monroesf.com with your name, expected time of arrival and number of guests to book a table.
Cost: free.
What: a visit to the ranch
When: Saturday, February 22, from 9:30
Where: Slide Ranch, 2025 Shoreline Highway, Muir Beach, CA 94965
Read more: Put on your boots and come explore Slide Ranch (Slide Ranch) in San Francisco. Here your children can jump in puddles and roll in mud, dig in the ground and take care of animals living on the farm.
Slide Ranch creates the conditions that enable children to explore the environment, since 1970. The purpose of the organization is to show what nature, farming and healthy eating, and inspire environmental protection through a special program.
Total ticket costs $30. Persons under the age of 18 years can visit the farm for free.
Cost: from $0.
What: Film and discussion: No Time to Waste
When: Saturday, February 22, from 19:00
Where: Presidio Theatre, 99 Moraga Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94129
Read more: No Time to Waste (“let’s Not waste time”) is a new documentary film on the legendary national parks Ranger Betty Reid Soskin (Soskin Betty Reid), who, despite his advanced age (98 years old) still actively presents his unique look at American history to visitors to the National historical Park Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park.
About the film: the film tells the story of the mission Soskin to restore the most important missing chapters in American history. The screening will be followed by a conversation between the film’s Director Carl Bidleman with Executive producer Doug McConnell, OpenRoad leading up to NBC Bay Area.
About Betty Reid Soskin — American woman with an iron will who became a Ranger of the national Park in 85 years. Grandma Betty was a slave, and she lived a life filled with painful and often humiliating memories. The documentary, filmed by Digital Story Company in conjunction with the U.S. national Park Service, talks about the fascinating life journey of a woman. About how through a multi-faceted career of singer, activist, mother, legislator and planner of the Park it reached its current social role.
For more information visit: www.rosietheriveter.org.
Cost: free.
What: Excursion in the Mission District
When: Sunday, February 23, 13:00
Where: Dolores Park, San Francisco, CA 94114
Read more: Hiking tours “Wonder Woman SF” pay tribute to the many women who have contributed to the legacy of San Francisco. Discover famous artists, revolutionaries, women politicians, athletes, artists and other impressive ladies who have contributed to the formation of this city.
This time the tour will take place in the Mission District. You will learn about the evolution of the area and hear about the latina girls, who develop the art, health and education.
The route is about 3 km, including steep hills, so dress comfortably.
To participate in the tour, you need to register in advance. Check here.
Cost: free.
What: Reading in silence
When: Sunday, 23 February, 16:00
Where: The Bindery, 1727 Haight Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Read more: the Silent Club Book Club is a Paradise for introverts. Here you can plunge into reading in silence, not paying attention to others, and if you want to meet other people and get book recommendations.
Cost: free.
What: Exhibition of orchids
When: Friday-Sunday, February 21-23
Where: Golden Gate Park 1199 9th Ave., San Francisco, CA 94122, United States
More info: the exhibition will feature thousands of orchids. Experts in the field of cultivation of these exotic flowers will talk about how to care for orchids at home.
The event will be interesting to visit with the whole family, including children – for them will be organized special entertainment activities.
Cost: $15.
What: Charity Breakfast
When: Sunday, February 23, 09:00
Where: Nature Friends Tourist Club, 30 Ridge Avenue, Mill Valley, CA 94941
Read more: Share with other members of the community Breakfast, enjoying the delicious pancakes and the stunning scenery of the famous Tourist Club San Francisco, located on the mountain Tamalpais. You will also be able to support the homeless in San Francisco, East Bay and Marin. The collected means will be directed on support of Home Away from Homelessness.
Breakfast includes: pancakes, sausage, organic fruit, boiled eggs, yogurt, muesli, juice and coffee.
Admission for children under 5 years free.
Cost: from $8.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
bookmark