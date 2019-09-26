Russian festival and street fair food: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (September 27-29)
What: Screening of Oscar-winning short film ‘in Budapest, make pozole’
When: Friday, September 27 from 16:00.
Where: Landmark”s Opera Plaza Cinema, 601 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102
Read more: the Movie “in Budapest, make pozole” tells the life story of a woman who was ‘different’, touching on themes such as racism, family relationships and attitude to yourself.
When Maya, a woman from Latin America, intends to reunite with their traditional Mexican roots, it is not so. A dark Comedy about what it means to be “different” in the family.
Cost: $12-14.
What: Fair cards San Francisco
When: Friday-Sunday, 27-29 September.
Where: Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 701 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Read more: the Fair will consist of many antique maps, printed publications, book and ephemera dealers. Thousands of maps, prints and books spanning over 500 years of art and history, will be on display and available for purchase at the event.
Cost: $0-10.
What: street food
When: Friday, September 27 from 17:00.
Where: Off the Grid (2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco) 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco 94123
Read more: The biggest street fair in San Francisco takes place every Friday until the end of October. It offers a lot of food trucks in food from different parts of the world — from Italian pizza to Filipino dessert.
To set the mood of the evening will be invited of a group of musicians and DJs.
Also visitors can enjoy a craft beer and other beverages.
Cost: Free.
What: Free film screening in the Park
When: Friday, September 27 from 17:00.
Where: India Basin Shoreline Park, Hunters Point Blvd & Hawes St, San Francisco, CA 94124
More info: during September and October in various parks in San Francisco will host free film screenings. You can take with you whatever you want to view, as well as picnic blankets, chairs, food and drinks.
On 27 September the audience will present the Comedy film about the adventures of a basketball player Michael Jordan “Space jam” (Space Jam).
Cost: Free.
What: Art walk on Clement street
When: Friday, September 27 from 18:00.
Where: Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118, United States
Read more: Enjoy an evening walk through one of the most beautiful areas of San Francisco. This art walk offers not only a lot of art, but also live music, drinks and treats, food trucks, entertainment and good company in a great location.
Cost: Free.
What: Russian festival
When: Saturday-Sunday, 28-29 September.
Where: St Nicholas Orthodox Church of Saratoga 14220 Elva Avenue Saratoga, CA 95070
Read more: Take your friends and family and come to the Russian festival. It offers traditional Russian dishes — dumplings, pies, cabbage rolls, soup, honey cake, pancakes, and more.
Also at the festival will feature more than 25 different types of vodka and liqueurs, which is nowhere else to try.
In addition, the festival will sound well-known music of the Slavic peoples.
Cost: $3-16.
What: Festival of Oriental food
When: Saturday-Sunday, 28-29 September.
Where: Saint Nicholas Syrian Antiochian Orthodox Church 5200 Diamond Heights Boulevard San Francisco, CA 94131
Read more: Festival of Oriental food for 24 time back to San Francisco. The two-day event includes: live music from local performers, Arabic folk dances and entertainment for children.
In addition, offers craft beer and cocktails, delicious homemade Eastern food, a special place where you can smoke Oriental hookah and much more.
Cost: Free.
What: Fall festival of music and arts
When: Saturday, September 28 from 13:00.
Where: Bridge Yard Building @ Judge John Sutter Regional Shoreline 210 Burma Road Oakland, CA 94607
More info: the event features art, art installations, live music, performances, drinks, treats, and more.
Also at the festival there is a special area for children and a variety of entertainment events.
Cost: Free.
What: Concert of Russian group ‘Paperny T. A. M.’
When: Sunday, September 29 from 18:00.
Where: 410 Hawthorne Ave, San Bruno, CA 94066-4129, United States
Read more: Paperny T. A. M. is a musical group created by actor and musician Alexis Paperny in 1989 as the “Fellowship of Actors and Musicians”. The band’s style — a mixture of reggae, Latino, low-key Gypsy music and music from Soviet films, with the last sounding album in the style of hard rock.
Cost: $35.
What: Bottomless Oktoberfest
When: Saturday, September 28 from 12:00.
Where: SPARK Social SF 601 Mission Bay Blvd. North San Francisco, CA 94158
Read more: Noting in the true tradition of Munich’s famous festival, Bottomless Oktoberfest offers non-stop music, lots of dancing and even singing, as well as the best German dishes and lots of different drinks, especially beer.
The event includes a beer garden with world-famous Beers, as well as foamy drinks from local producers, delicious meat and cheese treats, desserts, live music and dancing.
Cost: From $0.
