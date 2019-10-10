Russian film club and festival coffee: how to spend the weekend in the US (October 11-13)
You haven’t decided what to do this weekend? Our poster — to help you. ForumDaily have selected the most interesting cultural events that will take place in major American cities with large Russian-speaking Diaspora. You have only to read our reviews and make your choice.
In new York, will be held coffee Festival, will host a Meeting with Russian writers, and an Exhibition of jewelry by Ukrainian masters of Masha Archer.
In Miami go to free Russian party, visit Fall pumpkin festival, or spend a pleasant time in the Night kayaking.
In Los Angeles will be bright Comic Con 2019, CraftoberFest with the opportunity to enjoy an unlimited amount of beer, and in San Diego will host a Meeting of the Russian cinema club ‘Prokino’.
In the San Francisco Bay Area do not miss a tour in Russian in the Park Presidio, the concert of Ukrainian singer Ivanna Taratula-Filipenko and a master class with a glass of wine about buying your first home in the United States.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
