Russian film screening and lecture about Ukrainians: how to spend a weekend in new York (14-16 February)
What: Interactive exhibition ‘the World of microbes’
When: Friday-Sunday, February 14-16
Where: New York Hall of Science 47-01 111th Street Queens, NY 11368
More info: We live in a sea of microbes. Even if you cannot see these microbes, you are surrounded by them. They are on everything: surfaces, hands, soil, water, snow, and desert Sands and Arctic ocean. And they are alive: they reproduce, move and respond to the environment. At the interactive exhibition “the World of Microbes” you can explore this unseen, fascinating and important world.
Cost: From $0
What: Valentine’s Day in Ukrainian-American cultural center
When: Friday, February 14, from 19:00
Where: Ukrainian American Cultural Center of New Jersey 60 N Jefferson Rd, Whippany, New Jersey 07981
Read more: If you want to spend Valentine’s Day in quiet, but at the same time, a fun atmosphere, then this event is perfect for you. Ukrainian-American cultural center is hosting a family evening with snacks and drinks.
Also offers cheerful music and interesting entertainment.
Cost: $0-10
What: film Screening at the library
When: Friday, February 14, from 15:00
Where: Central Library, Balcony Conference Room 10 Grand Army Plaza Brooklyn, NY 11238
Read more: Brooklyn public library invites everyone to watch the movie in a relaxed pleasant atmosphere. Bring snacks to the movie, sit back and enjoy the picture.
February 14, viewers will show the film “the Great equalizer” (The Equalizer).
Cost: Free
What: Russian literary club
When: Saturday, February 15, from 12:00
Where: Sheepshead Bay Library 2636 E. 14th St. at Ave. Z Brooklyn, NY 11235
Read more: Russian literary club invites all lovers of literature and poetry to participate in its next meeting. The club represents writers and poets-emigrants who write in Russian and Ukrainian languages.
In addition, club members provide help to aspiring writers.
Cost: Free
What: a Romantic evening of poetry in Russian
When: Saturday, February 15 from 13:30
Where: Kings Highway Library 2115 Ocean Ave. (nr. Kings Highway) Brooklyn, NY 11229
Read more: Brooklyn public library invites everyone to the romantic lyrical poetry for Valentine’s Day in Russian. A live performance of the local Russian-speaking authors that read like romantic poems and poetry of all your favorite classics.
Cost: Free
What: Lecture ‘the Ukrainians in the Polish camps’
When: Saturday, February 15, from 17:00
Where: Shevchenko Scientific Society, Inc., 63 4th Ave, New York, NY 10003
Read more: the Scientific society. Taras Shevchenko invites all to a lecture by Victor Keglevich about Ukrainians interned in Polish camps.
Immediately after the start of the Polish-Ukrainian war in November 1918, the Polish authorities began to arrest specific people from Ukrainian society. Among them were mainly people who took part in the construction of administrative structures of the Western Ukrainian people’s Republic or were hostile to the Polish state.
The arrests continued until the end of 1919, although some people were arrested and sent to camps in 1920 and 1921. The Ukrainians were detained in several prisoner of war camps, such as Dombey near Krakow, Wadowice, Stshalkov Modlin, Deblin, or in camps located inside the fortress of Bzenec Lithuanian. Many of the prisoners sat behind barbed wire.
Cost: Free
What: Charity concert
When: Saturday, February 15, from 18:00
Where: NYL William O’connor Midwood School 1520 East 13th Street Brooklyn, New York 11230
Read more: Soldiers from Ukraine present a charity concert with the modern front the main group “Splashie Kobza”. All funds collected during the concert will go to support the costs of the treatment of the wounded Ukrainian soldiers.
Cost: From $0
What: tour of the Belvedere castle in new York
When: Sunday, February 16, from 10:00
Where: Belvedere Castle, New York, NY 10024
Details: three-Storey landmark, which stands on one of the highest points of Central Park, served as a viewing platform since the nineteenth century. But during its history the castle was repeatedly empty and subjected to vandalism, which prompted the leadership of the Central Park to fully restore the landmark, but to preserve its initial appearance.
One of the most important innovations of modern restoration was the lighting of the castle.
In a new tour called “Belvedere: beautiful view” the visitors will be told the history of the castle and the history of efforts for its conservation and restoration.
Cost: $10-15
What: screening of the film about Taras Shevchenko
When: Sunday, February 16, from 15:00
Where: the Ukrainian Institute of America 2 East 79th Street New York, NY 10075
Read more: Historical romance movie “Taras. The return” is the first Ukrainian film about a 10-year service of Taras Shevchenko in the Russian tsarist army. This is the first Ukrainian film about the first political prisoner of the Russian Gulag. And this is the first attempt in history
Ukrainian cinema to reveal the figure of Taras Shevchenko in terms of a watered-down academic, but as an interesting and extraordinary person.
Forget about the image of “grandfather’s coat” — because in this film, as in life, Shevchenko — funny, eccentric, romantic and majestic at the same time.
The film will be shown in the Ukrainian language with English subtitles.
Cost: Free
What: Screening of the Russian film ‘Invasion’
When: Sunday, 16 February, 17:00
Where: Kent Theater, 1170 Coney Island Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11230
Read more: Drop the alien object divided life into “before” and “after”. An ordinary girl from Moscow Chertanovo — Yulia Lebedeva — is forced to accept the role of Guinea pig in the lab, because she was the only one in contact with the alien. Scientists and the military dismantled the atoms of her feelings, emotions and experiences, trying to unravel the nature growing in her power.
But worst of all, that her supernatural powers were concerned not only with earthlings. Over the planet, literally under threat of invasion. And defeat in the upcoming clash is only one way: find the strength to be human. When everyone is for the common salvation must make a choice that affects the life and fate of millions — can love, faithfulness and mercy become stronger unrelenting force and alien technology?
The film will be shown in Russian with English subtitles.
Cost: $15
Culture
New York
in Russian
weekend in new York
