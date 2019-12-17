Russian film week and Ukrainian fair: how to spend a weekend in new York (13-15 Dec)
What: Exhibition of works by Ukrainian artist
When: Friday-Sunday, 13-15 Dec.
Where: The Ukrainian Museum 222 East 6th Street (between Second and Third Avenues) New York, NY 10003
Read more: Mikhail Turovsky was born in 1933 in Kiev, in the family of Jews. As a child he endured the horrors of the Second world war. Evacuated from Kiev family endured a grueling existence in Uzbekistan, before returning to war-devastated Ukraine.
Exhibition of works of Turov lights two major tragedies of the twentieth century that influenced the fate of the Ukrainians and the Jews: the famine in the early 1930s and the Holocaust of the 1940s. Many of his paintings are graphic expressions in a frenetic color and crisp, bold strokes. This is evident in his paintings of sunflowers (Ukrainian keynote): turbulent landscapes, textured cityscapes of his adopted home and erotic female Nude. In this retrospective recurring theme is the emotional picture of mother and child Turovsky, symbolizing for the artist’s earthly existence.
Price: $0-8.
What: Exhibition Mathematica
When: Friday-Sunday, 13-15 Dec.
Where: New York Hall of Science 47-01 111th Street Queens, NY 11368
More info: This is the first interactive exhibition dedicated to math. Mathematica includes six interactive exhibitions: celestial mechanics, the area of Mobius, minimal surfaces, projective geometry, probability, topology and multiplication.
In Mathematica visitors can witness the spontaneous formation of bell curve in the flesh, when hundreds of plastic balls fall through a maze of 200 pegs into a series of slots, invariably forming the same pattern. Other exhibitions include graphic wall of mathematical visualizations, a historical wall, documenting the evolution of mathematics from 1100 ad, and other interactive exhibits.
Cost: $0-15.
What: Meeting with Russian poet Vera Pavlova
When: Saturday, December 14, from 14:00.
Where: Kings Bay Library 3650 Nostrand Ave. (near Ave. W) Brooklyn, NY 11229
Read more: Vera Pavlova, poet with music education, will perform “Children’s album” by P. I. Tchaikovsky, consisting of 24 small pieces, interweaving music with poetry reading, written on behalf of young children. 24 poems from the cycle Vera Pavlova “Children’s album Tchaikovsky” became her second conversion American book Album for the young (and old) translations of her late husband Steven Seymour. The book will be available to autograph of the poet.
“Children’s album of Tchaikovsky” is a series of 24 small pieces. It is considered “academic” music, as any music student around the world has not bypassed the attention of these lovely melodies. Like the 24 preludes of Chopin, a romantic cycle describes the day of the child: the awakening, games, lessons, environment, dreams, prayers. It is a gentle, quiet, melancholy music.
Cost: Free.
What: Show of glory of Polunin, SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW
When: Friday-Sunday, 13-15 Dec.
Where: Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 124 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036
Read more: One of the most successful international show of all time, was nominated for a Tony award SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW returns to Broadway.
This incredible theatrical performance for art fans of all ages, created by Slava Polunin. SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW takes place in a reductio ad absurdum surreal world, where the author portrayed their fairytale vision of things, full of magic and dynamism humorous antics.
Slava Polunin was born in a small town in the Central part of Russia. He quickly became a star at home. With his talent he turned to understand the art of clowning with poetic and poignant approach to comic performance.
SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW made its debut in the U.S. in 2004 and became a theatrical sensation, breaking the record of the highest-grossing show in the history of the Union Square Theatre.
Becoming a theatre classic, SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW expands the boundaries of family show up to the highest standards. It has received over 20 international awards, including the Laurence Olivier award, Drama Desk and nominated for Tony.
Cost: From $59.
What: Lecture “Ukrainian culinary identity.”
When: Saturday, December 14, from 17:00.
Where: Shevchenko Scientific Society, Inc., 63 4th Ave, New York, NY 10003
More info: a Lecture on “gastronomy of the Ukrainian identity in Ukraine and the Diaspora” will play Marianne Dusar, a graduate of the University of Lviv biology and Biophysics and a Fulbright scholar.
This presentation explores different Ukrainian culinary traditions and taste that serve ethnic identity, and intercultural communication.
Cost: Free.
What: Ukrainian Christmas Bazaar
When: Sunday, December 15, from 13:00.
Where: All Saints Ukrainian Church 206 E 11th Street New York, NY 10003
Read more: Ukrainian Christmas fair offers to buy traditional Ukrainian things, and interesting craft products — CDs and cassettes, books, unique Christmas ornaments handmade works of art by contemporary artists, embroidered and woven cloth, jewelry, ceramics and woodwork.
In addition, visitors can enjoy a delicious traditional Christmas treats — homemade cakes and delicious Ukrainian dumplings.
Cost: Free.
What: Festival of Santa-Con in new York
When: Saturday, December 14, from 19:00.
Where: from Father Duffy Square, a section of Times Square, between West 46 and 47th Streets and Broadway and Seventh Avenue
Read more: every year new York hosts the festival of Santa-Con, which is a mass meeting to which people come in dressed as Santa Claus or other Christmas characters. Then they March through the streets of the city.
Similar parades are held in different cities and countries around the world with the aim to spread the Christmas mood. Participants are advised to bring: Christmas costume, comfortable shoes, a metro card, cash on food and beverages, gifts and props for entertainment.
Cost: Free.
II Festival “Russian film Week”
From 6 to December 13 in new York hosts the festival “Russian film Week” (Russian Film Week 2019). In the program of the forum – 18 paintings, most of which are premieres in the USA. The schedule for this weekend:
What: The Film “Van Goghs”
When: Friday, December 13, from 19:30.
Where: NYIT Auditorium on Broadway 1871 Broadway New York, NY 10023
Read more: In the framework of the Second festival “Russian film Week” on December 13, will be showing the movie “van goghs”.
After a long stay abroad a lone artist mark returns to his semidesyatiletnego father, the famous conductor. House mark discover many new things, answers to questions, not giving him rest life.
Cost: $31-40.
What: The Film “Text”
When: Friday, December 13, from 19:30.
Where: SVA Theatre 333 W 23rd St New York, NY 10011
Read more: In the framework of the Second festival “Russian film Week” on December 13, will host a screening of “the Text”.
The film tells the story of 27-year-old Ilya Gorunova trapped behind bars on false charges of drug trafficking, which he tossed to the employee of FSKN Peter Khazin. Once free, he realizes that he can no longer return to his former life, which he so much nostalgia in captivity. Peter decides to take revenge on Hasina, because of which he was behind bars. During their meeting, Elijah kills Khazin, gets access to his smartphone and during the week lives the life of the offender, sending the message to his colleagues, superiors, parents, and the girl Nina, which falls and Ilya .
Cost: $40.
What: The Film “The Coronation”
When: Friday, December 13, from 20:00.
Where: Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre 2537 Broadway New York, NY 10025
Read more: In the framework of the Second festival “Russian film Week” on December 13, will be showing the film “the Coronation”.
The last Russian Emperor and dancer who glorified the Russian ballet. A passion that could change the course of Russian history. Love affair that has become a legend.
Cost: $21-25.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.