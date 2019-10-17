Russian flagship sports journalism came out with an unusual cover: Ukraine – TSE Єvropa (photo)
October 17, 2019
The National Team Of Ukraine
The first sports media Russian newspaper “Soviet sport” went into circulation on 16 October with a new cover in the Ukrainian language.
We will remind, the Ukrainian team beat the reigning Champions of Europe and the only winners of the League of Nations – team Portugal (2:1) and went to the European championship-2020.
We would add that the company squad of Andriy Shevchenko have already made national teams from Belgium, Poland, Italy, Russia and Spain.