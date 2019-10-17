Russian flagship sports journalism came out with an unusual cover: Ukraine – TSE Єvropa (photo)

| October 17, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Российский флагман спортивной журналистики вышел с необычной обложкой: Україна - це Європа (фото)

The National Team Of Ukraine

The first sports media Russian newspaper “Soviet sport” went into circulation on 16 October with a new cover in the Ukrainian language.

Российский флагман спортивной журналистики вышел с необычной обложкой: Україна - це Європа (фото)

We will remind, the Ukrainian team beat the reigning Champions of Europe and the only winners of the League of Nations – team Portugal (2:1) and went to the European championship-2020.

We would add that the company squad of Andriy Shevchenko have already made national teams from Belgium, Poland, Italy, Russia and Spain.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr