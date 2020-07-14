Russian hacker hacked into LinkedIn and DropBox: he faces years in prison in the U.S.
A jury in San Francisco found the Russian hacker Evgeny Nikulin guilty of hacking into the computers of companies involved in technological activities in the Bay Area, announced U.S. Department of justice. This writes the San Francisco Business Times.
The jury found that in 2012, Evgeny Nikulin broke into computers owned by Dropbox in San Francisco, LinkedIn in Sunnyvale, and former technology company Inc Formspring. in San Francisco. He was also convicted of damaging computers belonging to LinkedIn and Formspring, install malware, stealing user names and passwords of employees in LinkedIn and Formspring, as well as collusion with others for the sale of stolen data.
Huge violation served as a catalyst for Dropbox to deploy two-factor authentication and automatic function, which checks for suspicious activity, writes Engadget.
32-year-old Travolta was in Moscow when he hacked into a computer belonging to an employee of LinkedIn from the Bay area, and install it, malicious software that allows Nikulin remotely control a computer and use the remote computer as a base to steal login information to LinkedIn users, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Forensic evidence, according to the Department of justice showed that Travolta did the same thing in Dropbox and Formspring, a social web site, questions and answers, which in 2013 was renamed in Spring.me. In 2015 he became a portal Twoo, a social studies project, owned by new York-based company Massive Media.
One of the ways in which investigators were able to link Nikulina with all three companies is to trace the IP address of hacker to its location in Moscow. Nikulin was arrested during a trip to the Czech Republic in 2016.
The US and Russia has provided him with requests for extradition, but ultimately the Czech Republic has decided to extradite him to the USA in 2018, where he has since been in custody.
Lawyer Nikulina Adam Hasner said that he will file a notice of appeal after sentencing, but it can hardly be Nikulina after filing. Hasner said he was disappointed with the verdict, and argued that it is too heavily dependent on an official document, requested by the U.S. government from the Russian government, which contained the IP address Nikulina. He said that the document comes with a “Certificate of authenticity” that was not complete.
“We question their credibility,” he said Gasner about the Russian government.
The verdict Nikulin will be delivered on September 29, judge Alstom in San Francisco. The maximum penalty for each point of sale of stolen user names and passwords for each point of installation of malicious programs on the protected computers is 10 years old, this carries a penalty of up to $250,000. For every point of the conspiracy and computer hacking, the maximum penalty is 5 years and a fine of up to $250 000. There is also a mandatory two-year sentence for any theft with aggravating circumstances.
The verdict was handed down on 10 July in the first in the history of the Federal Grand jury held in the Bay area after quarantine. This was the result of a four-year investigation conducted by the FBI with the assistance of the authorities of the Czech Republic, the United States Secret service, the office for criminal Affairs of the U.S. Department of justice, the office for international Affairs of the United States.
U.S. attorney David Anderson said in an official statement:
“Condemnation Nikulina is a direct threat to potential hackers, wherever they are. Computer hacking is not just a crime, it is a direct threat to the security and privacy of Americans. American law enforcement agencies will respond to this threat regardless of where it originated”.
Gasner said it was a weird time for the jury because of physical separation between counsel and the jury was intensified when men in masks sitting behind physical barriers.
“I wonder whether it affected their opinion,” he said of the jurors.
bookmark