Russian hackers attacked Bellingcat: investigators said that this may be related to MH17
In megunarodna group of investigators Bellingcat said the cyber attacks on the resources of the group and admitted the involvement of Russian hackers. This was stated by British journalist and Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins.
“Bellingcat finds himself the target of cyber attacks, and, most likely, they are related to our work in Russia. I believe the frequency of attacks carried out by Russian agents, whether hackers, trolls or the media allows to evaluate the influence of resource”, — quotes Hoggins Interfax-Ukraine.
Personally, he connects the increased activity of hackers with the five-year anniversary of the crash over Ukraine the passenger plane flight MH17, which suspect Russia.
In Bellingcat also said that recent cyber-attacks has become the service web mail ProtonMail used by investigators to enhance the security of your communication. This service allows you to automatically encrypt messages.
As reported by “FACTS”, July 17, 2014 near the village of Hrabove in the occupied Donetsk region fighters of self-proclaimed “DNR” shot down a passenger “Boeing 777”, carrying out flight MH17 from the Dutch capital to the capital of Malaysia. Killing all 298 people on Board.
In may 2019 Bellingcat has published details of 12 people who could be related to the destruction of flight MH17, and in June an international investigation team announced on suspicion of four involved in the crash: three Russians — former “defense Minister DNR” FSB Colonel Girkin, ex-head of “intelligence DNR” Sergey Dubinsky, a former Russian officer Oleg Pulatova and citizen of Ukraine, the commander of the reconnaissance battalion “of the GRU DPR” Leonid Kharchenko. The trial of the suspects of involvement in this tragedy will begin at 10:00 on 9 March 2020 in the Hague.
