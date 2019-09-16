Russian hackers have hacked into the FBI communication: as a revenge Washington
29 December 2016, the US government announced that 35 give Russian diplomats 72 hours to leave the States. Also, the Obama administration seized two estates on the East coast, owned by the Russian government.
Public justification of the expulsions and closures by the Obama administration was to take revenge on Russia for interfering in the presidential elections of 2016. But there was another secret reason why these places and diplomats have been targeted.
According to former US officials, some of the expelled diplomats had played a key role in the Russian counter-intelligence operation that stretched from the Bay area to the centre of the capital of the country.
American officials discovered that the Russians have significantly improved their ability to decode certain types of secure communications and successfully tracked the device used by elite groups of FBI surveillance. Officials also feared that the Russians may have invented other ways of monitoring intelligence reports of the United States.
The operation aimed at the FBI, undermined the Bureau’s ability to track Russian spies in the U.S. during the period of escalating tension with Moscow, forced the FBI and the CIA to cease contact with some of the Russian assets.
Senior officials of the FBI and the CIA briefed leaders of Congress on these issues within the framework of large-scale studies of the vulnerability of counterintelligence in the United States on Capitol hill.
The compromise systems of the FBI occurred shortly after the decision of the White house in 2010 to arrest and expose a group of “illegals” — Russian operatives embedded in American society is under a deep non-official cover and reflected a revival of Russian espionage.
After only a few months after the illegal immigrants pleaded guilty in July 2010, the FBI began a new investigation into the secret group of Russian intelligence officers from new York. These Russian spies, as revealed FBI attempted to recruit a number of American assets, including American businessman Carter page, who would later serve as an unpaid adviser on foreign policy to the presidential campaign of Donald trump in 2016.
These violations also testified about the more serious problems facing American intelligence agencies in the protection of national secrets. This issue is emphasized by the recent revelations, first published by CNN that the CIA was forced to extract the key Russian asset and deliver it in the United States in 2017. Asset are reported to be crucial for the withdrawal of the US intelligence community that the President of Russia Vladimir Putin personally supervised the intervention in the presidential elections of 2016 in support of Donald trump.
Yahoo told about these not previously reported technical violations, and the wider debate in government concerning U.S. policy towards Russia, with the participation of more than 50 current and former employees of intelligence and national security, most of whom demanded anonymity to discuss sensitive operations and internal discussion. Although the officials expressed various opinions about what went wrong with relations between the US and Russia, some have said that the United States sometimes neglected spy call from Moscow and paid a hefty price for failing to prioritize technical threats.
According to former US officials, the discovery of a newfound in Russia’s ability to crack certain types of encryption especially unnerving.
“Every time you discover that the enemy has these capabilities, it causes a ripple effect, said a former senior national security. — Russian can learn all possibilities of any technology… They are especially dangerous in this area.”
In September 2011, Vladimir Putin announced his third presidential campaign, which in the subsequent months, will face tens of thousands of protesters accusing him of fraud in the elections. Putin, a former intelligence officer, publicly accused the then Secretary of state Hillary Clinton of fomenting unrest.
At about this time the spies of Putin in the United States, acting under diplomatic cover, have ensured that a former senior intelligence official called “stunning” technical breakthrough, demonstrating his tireless dedication to the country, which they had long regarded as its main enemy.
According to four former senior officials, the Russian operation has gone beyond the tracking of communications devices used by the monitoring teams of the FBI. The Russians were able to intercept, record and, ultimately, hack codes for telecommunication FBI.
This operation was part of a broader and deliberate Russian campaign, aimed at the secret government communications throughout the United States.
Russian spies also launched a “mobile listening posts.” Some Russian intelligence officers carrying signal gear, were near groups of FBI surveillance. Others drove vans full of listening equipment, designed to intercept communications teams of the FBI.
According to a former senior CIA officer who served in Moscow, Russian often tried to hide the human source: technical penetration.
Mark Kelton, who served as a chief of counterintelligence in the CIA until retiring in 2015, has refused to discuss specific operations in Russia, but told Yahoo News that “the Russians are professionally experienced opponents who have historically infiltrated all American institutions, in which to penetrate”.
It remains a major problem for hunters, spies in the United States. The number of ongoing espionage investigations against employees of the US government — the CIA, FBI and other places — including those that can be recruited by Russia, “not a little, a lot,” said another former senior intelligence.
The CIA long been wary of the attempts of Russian spies to eavesdrop outside of the United States, especially near the diplomatic center. Although the tools used by the Russians for these actions, “a little outdated”, said a former senior official of the CIA, they were still “ongoing problem”.
New security measures were introduced in a sensitive state institutions such as the headquarters of the FBI and the CIA. “From our side it required a lot of procedural changes to ensure that we are not susceptible to intrusion,” said a former senior official of the CIA.
Although violations of the communications systems of the FBI, apparently, ultimately prompted Congress and intelligence agencies to take measures to counter increasingly sophisticated eavesdropping of Russia, Putin’s intervention in the 2016 elections demanded from the White house to expel at least some of them.
Even then the decision was controversial. Some in Washington are concerned about the revenge from the Russians and to expose us intelligence operations.
More than two years later the Russian diplomatic compound used in the compromises of the FBI, will remain closed. The US government has prevented the return of many Russian spies expelled by the United States, according to experts on national security and senior representatives of foreign intelligence. “They are slowly coming back, but the FBI complicates things,” said a senior foreign intelligence.
Meanwhile, acquaintances with Russian operations, warned that the threat from Moscow is far from complete. “Make no mistake, we are in an intelligence war with the Russians as dangerous as the cold war,” said a former senior intelligence officer. “They are trying all the time … and we from time to time we catch them,” he said.
This is the same message that special counsel Robert Muller tried to pass during a highly contentious hearings to discuss its report about Russia’s intervention in the 2016 elections. “They do it when we’re sitting here, and they plan to do this during the next campaign,” Mueller said lawmakers of the house Committee on intelligence, US secret Russia’s participation in US politics.