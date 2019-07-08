Russian handball drowned in Poland
Member of the national team of Russia in beach handball Ekaterina Koroleva drowned in the Polish village of Stare Jablonki, reports sport24.ru with reference to the official website of the Federation of handball of Russia.
According to preliminary data, the tragedy happened in the pond next to the playing courts where from 2 to 7 July passed the championship of Europe, which the Queen attended.
“The Prosecutor made the decision on the beginning of the investigation under article 155 of the Criminal code, which deals with manslaughter. Check all the details of the incident, questioned the witnesses.
It happened last night. Around midnight, the duty officer received a call about the extraction of a woman’s body. Arrived on the scene, paramedics tried to resuscitate her, but to no avail.
At the moment it is difficult to say what was the immediate cause of death. 10 July will be a forensic examination”, — told the representative a press-services of police of the city of ostróda Anna Karchevska.
20-year-old Queen until recently played for “Stavropol” and was involved in the youth national team of Russia.
