Russian hockey player died at the age of 29
In the night of 5 to 6 October, Russian hockey player in Novosibirsk “Siberia” Samvel Macan suffering from cancer, died at the age of 29 years, said the Federation of hockey of Russia on Twitter.
“During the year our friend and colleague bravely struggled with a serious illness, but could not defeat the disease”, — stated in the message.
During the pre-season collection “Siberia” in August 2018, Macan felt a strong pain in the back, then went to the doctors. The survey revealed that hockey is a tumor. Trip to Germany by specialized professionals confirmed the cancer. The past six months, the sportsman of Armenian origin was treated in the German Freiburg, but the medicine was powerless. While “Siberia” did not quit hockey in difficult times and continued to pay the stipulated contract wages.
The news of the death Macana appeared in the media in the afternoon on Saturday, but soon relatives of the hockey player and his friends denied it. They said that he was alive, but his condition is extremely grave. In the night of Sunday the guy did not.
“All the time I remained constantly in touch with his father Samvel, who was with him. On Sunday, he was supposed to fly to Germany, I had a ticket for the morning flight. Yesterday Samvel spoke, worried, as though he already was bad. I thought of that in time. But closer to the night he became very bad.
He was conscious, learned relatives. But the condition was already critical. Expectations in recent days was very little.
While loved ones are near it in Germany to prepare to carry the body of Samvel of Russia. I think the funeral will be held in his hometown of Omsk”, — quotes the agent of the player Shumi Babayev sport-express.ru.
During his career in the Kontinental hockey League (KHL) the pupil of Omsk hockey Macan played in the “Barys”, “Neftekhimik” and “Admiral”, playing 183 matches and scoring 13 points in the system “goal + pass” (4+9).
Matches of the KHL October 6, will begin with a minute of silence in memory of Samvel Matane.
Photo khl.ru
