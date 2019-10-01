Russian homeless amazingly sang an Opera Aria in metro Los Angeles: who is she. VIDEO
A police officer from Los Angeles captured a homeless woman on one of the metro stations. She performed the Aria “O mio babbino caro” from the Opera “Gianni Schicchi” by Giacomo Puccini. The woman was a Russian woman.
“4 million people call Los Angeles their home. 4 million stories. Sometimes you need to pause to hear something beautiful,” wrote on the official website of the police Department of Los Angeles.
Local residents told the news organization KTLA that the woman’s name is Emily (probably Emilia), and that she is from Russia, writes Voice of America.
Journalists tracked down the singer and found out about her fate. As reported by ABC7, a mysterious woman, who captivated the entire Internet with his amazing soprano, was a Russian singer — she’s 52 years old and her name is Emily Samorka.
“You know why I’m doing this in the subway? Because here it sounds so great,” she said.
Samuri came to the US from Russia at the age of 24 years. Being a professional violinist and pianist, she taught music. Emily worked several jobs to make ends meet. She even played the violin on the street, but three years ago, it’s an expensive tool stolen, when Emily spoke in downtown Los Angeles.
“That’s when I became homeless. I couldn’t pay their bills and could no longer pay the rent”, she said.
Shortly thereafter, Samarco kicked out of rented accommodation. And then Emily began to sing.
“I’m now sleeping on cardboard, directly into the Parking lot, she said. — I sleep wherever I can sleep… There are people who feel sorry for me, but I don’t want to be a burden”.
Even though she wasn’t trained in the classical skills of Opera singing, Emily said that singing for his love for music.
Samorka dream that once again they will be able to make music.
The woman admitted that she was stunned after learning about their popularity in social networks, and hoped that this could be the key to changing her life.
“I’m so grateful to everyone who tries to help me get off the streets and to take their place in life, get your own instrument,” she said.