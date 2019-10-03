Russian homeless, sang in the metro Los Angeles has raised more than $46 thousand
Homeless Russian woman singing in metro Los Angeles, has collected 46 thousand dollars on GoFundMe. This writes Lenta.Ru.
On the morning of Friday, September 27, in the official account of the police Department of Los Angeles on Twitter a video in which a woman performs an Aria from an Opera by the Italian composer Puccini in the lobby of one of the stations of the local subway. A few days the video has gained more than 900 thousand views.
The woman tracked down the journalists, it was 52-year-old native of Russia named Emily Samorka, moved to the US about 30 years ago. The woman said that they learned to sing, imitating the Opera singers, who saw in Russian TV programs. She studied at the music school in violin and piano.
First, Samorka lived in Missouri, where he worked in restaurants and nursing homes, and then moved to Vancouver (WA), where he gave lessons on the piano in one of the churches. But due to problems with the pancreas, the woman had to go to hospital in Los Angeles.
After that, she returned to music. But money is not enough, so she started to play the violin on the streets of the city. One day she was attacked and broke the tool. Samorka are unable to pay the bills, and the owner of the apartment in which she lived, asked her to move out. Since the woman lives on the street at state social benefits – $ 400 per month.
After posting a viral video of a Russian woman contacted the press Secretary of one of the members of the city Council Branimir Kvartuc and offered her a job. On Saturday, October 5, she will sing at the opening quarter, Little Italy in Los Angeles.
“She was very excited — told Kvartuc, We will treat her like a star.”
Police in Los Angeles are already working to Samorka got a steady job and housing. GoFundMe’s charitable Foundation has collected more than 46 thousand dollars to the aid of the woman.
“I never stopped dreaming. I hope this time my dreams will come true,” admitted Samorka.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- A police officer from Los Angeles captured a homeless woman on one of the metro stations. She performed the Aria “O mio babbino caro” from the Opera “Gianni Schicchi” by Giacomo Puccini.