Russian karaoke and a free day at the Museum: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (24-26 Jan)
What: Russian karaoke
When: Friday, 24 January, from 21:00
Where: Neck of the Woods, 406 Clement St, San Francisco, California 94118
Read more: If you want to spend a relaxing evening singing your favorite hits on Russian language, then don’t miss this opportunity. This Friday, January 24, in San Francisco will be a great event for lovers of night life.
The only entrance for audience 21+.
Cost: $10.
What: Yoga, meditation and planning for 2020
When: Friday, 24 January, 17:30
Where: W San Francisco 181 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Read more: Join this sport event to warm up, followed by yoga and meditation. After you bring your thoughts in order, you’ll be able to draw up an action plan for 2020.
Bring a yoga Mat, pen and a diary to record your goals for the new year.
One lucky visitor will win the device for fitness Fitbit.
Cost: free.
What: free new year’s yoga and meditation
When: Saturday, January 25, from 12:00
Where: Asian Resource Center, 310 8th Street, Oakland, CA 94607
More: free yoga and meditation – this is a great opportunity to prepare for the auspicious beginning of 2020. The event includes 75 minutes of yoga and 45 minutes of meditation.
Please wear comfortable clothes. Yoga mats, blankets, water bottle and small towel will be available on site.
For more information, call (510) 465-9876. The number of seats for reservation are limited.
Cost: free.
What: Tea party
When: Saturday, January 25, from 14:00
Where: the Commons Club, 250 4th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Read more: the Organizer of this event has abandoned the traditional tea party in favor of a more unusual way of drinking this drink. Join in to enjoy tea and drinks, but in an elegant manner. You can try different kinds of traditional tea a very unconventional way. Guests can enjoy delicious snacks.
Cost: free.
What: Master class on creating a snowman
When: Saturday, 25 Jan, 15:00
Where: International Art Museum of America, 1023 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Read more: Once a month International Art Museum of America holds children’s craft events, which tell stories on various topics from all around the world.
If you’re a fan of the cartoon “Cold heart” (Frozen), be sure to come this Saturday, January 25, in IAMA. You will be able to participate in building a snowman out of artificial snow, while experiencing real joy and fun.
Visit the event with their kids and enjoy a free lesson of needlework. The event is designed for children 4 to 8 years.
Cost: free.
What: gardening at Russian Ridge
When: Sunday, January 26, 13:30
Where: Russian Ridge Open Space Preserve Skyline Blvd and Pagemill Road
Read more: this Sunday, January 26, on the territory of the Russian Ridge preserve will host a meeting of volunteers to care for the garden. Earlier, there were planted trees in partnership Grassroots Ecology and Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District. Volunteers can learn all about local California plants and to join the good cause.
The location has an open Parking. Please note: to get to the location is possible only by car.
Prepare to work outdoors. For this you will need: water bottle, long pants, long-sleeved shirt, sturdy shoes, hat/sunglasses or raincoat/boots depending on the weather that day.
The organizer will provide the necessary materials for work.
Cost: free.
What: Free day at the Museum IAMA
When: Sunday, January 26, from 10:00
Where: International Art Museum of America, 1023 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Read more: Enjoy the permanent collection of the Museum of International Art Museum of America is free every last Sunday of the month.
IAMA is a permanent Museum dedicated to the exhibition of works by famous artists from different countries and time periods. When IAMA was established, H. H. Dorje Chang Buddha III was lent to the Museum about 100 works. They were all award-winning for many years is a Presidential Gold Award, Award of the Dr. Martin Luther king International Service and Leadership, Royal Academy of Arts in 2004 and the Prize of world Peace at the U.S. Capitol in 2011.
Since the founding of the Museum collection was enriched with works of art from China, Algeria, Belgium, England, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Norway, Russia, Scotland and the USA. Works of traditional calligraphy, Western oil paintings, contemporary landscapes, written with ink, sculptures and portraits — all gathered under one roof to show the diversity of human experience and perception.
Cost: free.
What: new year’s festival Millbrae Lunar
When: Sunday, January 26, from 10:00
Where: 400 Broadway, Millbrae, CA 94030
Read more: Come celebrate the New Year according to the Lunar calendar with cultural performances, a street fair and parade in the heart of downtown Millbrae.
New year festival Millbrae Lunar — day event, which will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020. You can become part of the team to share with other guests of the festival shared values and culture.
The festival will begin with the fair “Golden mouse” at 10 a.m. in downtown Broadway. At 11:30 starts the parade of “Happy the Golden mouse” in the Living Spaces Parking lot, 855 Broadway, in the heart of the business district. The parade will end at the Parking Living Spaces. Festive events will continue throughout the day to explore different parts of Chinese culture.
For more information, call (650) 684-8097 or send email to millbraeculture@gmail.com.
Cost: free.
What: Walking tour of Chinatown
When: Sunday, January 26, from 10:00
Where: Cameron House, 920 Sacramento Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Read more: Meet female artists, revolutionaries and generally impressing the ladies, which had an impact on San Francisco. Wonder Women of SF: Chinatown Walking Tour is one of a series of walking tours in honor of the many women who have contributed to our city’s heritage. Women Chinatown left a much more significant impact on history than you can imagine.
You enter the path length of about 3 km, overcoming steep hills, so dress comfortably.
To participate in the tour, you need to register in advance.
Cost: free.
What: Tour Bookstore & Chocolate
When: Sunday, January 26, from 13:00
Where: East Bay Booksellers, 5433 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618
Read more: If you like books and chocolate, join like-minded people to support independent bookstores in the Bay area.
The event will be held in the format of visiting different bookshops of the city to support them. During the trip you will stop to satisfy your need for chocolate and to look through any book.
The meeting starts about bookstores Booksellers East Bay and will end with the party (for audiences 21+).
Cost: free.
