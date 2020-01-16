Russian karaoke and an evening of classical music: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (Jan 17-19)
What: Russian karaoke
When: Friday, January 17, from 19:00.
Where: Neck of the Woods 406 Clement St. San Francisco, CA 94118
Read more: If you love karaoke and nostalgic for your favorite Russian hits, then party in the club Neck of the Woods is what you are looking for. This is a wonderful event for lovers of night life, especially for Russian-speaking residents of San Francisco.
Cost: $10.
What: Winter festival Comedy in San Francisco
When: Friday, January 17, from 20:00.
Where: Neck Of The Woods, 406 Clement Street, San Francisco, CA 94118
Read more: Come have fun heartily with one of the best Comedy show in San Francisco. This Friday, January 17, at the club Neck of the Woods will be performing for you the best comedians in the city.
Cost: Free.
What: reggae Dance party
When: Friday, January 17, from 22:00.
Where: Level 13 Ultra Lounge, 341 13th Street, Oakland, CA 94612
Read more: Kingston City is a party that runs every two weeks and accentuate the authentic culture reggae and danchall. This party is dedicated to true lovers and anyone who wants to experience the basics and the evolution of music and culture reggae.
This evening the best DJs the Bay Area will play for you the most popular reggae hits.
Special dishes and drinks will also be available all night.
Cost: From $0.
What: free walking tour of San Francisco
When: Friday, January 17, from 10:00.
Where: 399 Powell St, 399 Powell Street, Union Square next to the Red Heart at the corner of Post and Powell Street. San Francisco, CA 94102.
Read more: Join a free tour and get ready to hear the most amazing stories about San Francisco. You will learn about the city’s history and current events, hear stories of the great characters, influential women, miners and sailors, will see the places with buried underneath the ships, visit the secret roof terraces and more.
The tour is suitable for all ages.
Cost: Free.
What: an Evening of classical music
When: Saturday, January 18, from 20:00.
Where: St. Mark’s Church: 1111 O’farrell Street, San Francisco, CA 94109.
More: Visit this evening of classical music to enjoy the Symphony No. 1 of Brahms and Symphony No. 35 Mozart.
This is an informal gathering of musicians and friends based on the overriding principle that live music should be fun.
About the program
- Symphony No. 35 Mozart’s “Haffner” is one of the most joyous works of the composer. Written in 1782, just a year after moving from Salzburg to Vienna when he was only 26 years old. Her joyful beginning and a noisy finale represent the feeling of liberation and excitement out of life in a new city.
- The premiere of the Symphony No. 1 in C minor Brahms took place in 1876, after 21 years after it was written. It offers a dramatic, tearful Allegro and ends with a joyful finale in C major, reminiscent of so many listeners of “Ode to joy” by Beethoven.
Cost: Free.
What: Tour ‘the Castro District and its inhabitants’ in Russian
When: Saturday, January 18, from 10:00.
Where: Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St, San Francisco, California 94114.
Read more: On this tour you will learn about how the area around Castro street became the capital of the gay movement for their rights, but also about its history. You will meet famous people who lived here in the 1970-ies, see how Castro lives today.
Cost: From $12.
What: March for women San Francisco
When: Saturday, January 18, from 11:00.
Where: Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister Street, San Francisco, CA 94102.
Read more: Join the fourth March Women’s March in San Francisco & March.
The organizer noted that their main goal is to create a society in which women — including blacks, poor women, immigrant women, disabled women, Muslim women, Jewish women, lesbians and transvestite – will be free and be able to take care of their families, living in a safe and healthy environment free of structural impediments.
Cost: Free.
What: Pancakes & Booze Art Show in Oakland
When: Saturday, January 18, from 20:00.
Where: Oakland Metro Operahouse, 522 2nd St. Oakland, CA 94607.
Read more: Oakland”s Pop-Up Underground Art Show is a wonderful event which will be held on January 18 in Auckland. This is one of the largest pop-up art movements in North America over the last decade. There you will get acquainted with the leading young artists of the country. There are also:
- More than 100 local artists and vendors who will show you their work
- Free pancake.
- Live music from local DJs.
- Live painting, and more.
Cost: $15.
What: Russian picnic
When: Sunday, January 19, from 11:00.
Where: Pioneer Log Cabin Picnic Area, Stow Lake, San Francisco, California 94118.
More info: This event will be interesting for Russian-speaking residents of San Francisco. The organizer invites you to come together, to bring food and snacks to share with other guests. The meeting will be held on a large meadow, where you will be able to use Gelnica (so the dishes better, too, to take). You can also bring games, music, sports equipment.
Cost: From $0.
What: Walking tour of Golden Gate Park
When: Sunday, January 19, from 10:00.
Where: Kezar Pavilion, 755 Stanyan St. San Francisco, CA 94117.
Read more: Women of Wonder SF — is a walking tour through Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. It is held in honor of the many women who have contributed to the heritage of this city.
On it you will hear the stories of women artists, the revolutionaries and other impressive ladies, which influence on the history of San Francisco. Each tour is unique and introduces different parts of the city and a new list of amazing women.
During the tour, on January 18 you will learn about the lives of women who traveled to the Amazon in pursuit of science, and the first woman who flew around the North pole.
Cost: Free.
