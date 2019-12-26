Russian karaoke party and Christmas workshop: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (27-29 December)
What: Russian karaoke party
When: Friday, December 27, from 20:00.
Where: Neck of the Woods, 406 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118.
More info: This is a wonderful event for lovers of night life, especially for Russian-speaking residents of San Francisco. This Friday, December 20, you have the chance to go back and sing their favourite hits in a karaoke party in the club Neck of the Woods.
Cost: $10.
What: Retro party
When: Friday, December 27, from 21:00.
Where: The Public Works SF, 161 Erie Street, San Francisco, California 94103.
Read more: It’s time to pay tribute to the best hits of 80’s years.
Will sound, New Wave, Synthpop, Freestyle, Rap, Dance, R&B, Rock, Pop and more. You can hear the music of these bands and artists: Depeche Mode, The Cure, David Bowie, Duran Duran, The Pet Shop Boys, Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Wham!., Hall & Oates, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Queen, The Blondes, Beastie Boys, INXS, Midnight Star, Lakeside, Kraftwerk, Expose, The Cover Girls, Trinere, Dazz Band, Kool & The Gang, The Gap Band, AC/DC, and more.
Come, relive this decade, or if you were in the world, to experience what you missed.
Cost: $10.
What: Comedy show Submission
When: Friday, December 27, from 19:00.
Where: The Armory Club, 1799 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94103.
Read more: Submission is a weekly Comedy show that takes place in the SF Armory Club. At this time the best comedians from the Bay Area (SF Sketchfest, Cobbs, Punch Line) and across the country perform their hits.
The hosts of the event — Natasha Vinik and rich Barney.
Natasha is a well — known comedian and improviser, as well as host and producer of numerous shows across the Bay Area area.
Rich is a fantastic comedian and improviser from San Francisco.
Cost: $15.
What: Free Comedy show
When: Friday, December 27, from 17:00.
Where: Sycamore House, 737 Sycamore street, Oakland, CA 94612.
Read more: the Comedy Soup is a Comedy show in Auckland, where we take the participation of actors from Netflix, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime, Viceland, Conan, Colbert and Corden. Guests are treated to complimentary wine and popcorn.
The show is free to registered visitors, but if you want you can make a donation of $10-20. Also welcome, if you bring any additional food and drink.
Cost: Free.
What: Drunk theatre
When: Saturday, December 28, from 20:00.
Where: PianoFight, Main Stage, 144 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA 94102.
Read more: Drunk theatre is completely improvised, unpredictable, and insane Comedy. The comedian drinks five shots of whiskey in a row and trying to play an impromptu piece with five sober comedians. Come to find out and spend your weekend in a fun atmosphere.
Cost: From $17.
What: Dance Saturday
When: Saturday, December 28, from 19:30.
Where: Dance Saturdays, 550 Barneveld Avenue. San Francisco, CA 94124.
Read more: on the eve of New year everyone is invited to join in a rousing dance party. Here you will be able to learn to dance or hone your skills in areas such as salsa, bachata and reggaeton.
No matter your dance experience (or lack thereof), just come to have fun.
Cost: $10.
What: Tour of African American Museum and library at Oakland
When: Saturday, December 28 from 16:00.
Where: African American Museum and Library at Oakland, 659 14th Street, Oakland, CA 94612.
Read more: On a tour of African American Museum and library at Oakland visitors will learn about the specialized orientation of the library, look at some exhibits from the archives and will explore the formation history of African Americans in Oakland.
In addition, all visitors will get a description of the various exhibitions and exhibits, so you’ll be able to visit them.
Cost: Free.
What: Football party
When: Sunday, December 29, from 10:00.
Where: Virgin Hotels San Francisco, 250 4th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103.
More info: In the club Commons Club, located inside Virgin Hotels San Francisco, regularly hosts joint watching a football match.
There is a huge screen offers a menu with a wide selection of dishes and cocktails (or offers a buffet for $35). Bring your friends and family to enjoy together a fun company to watch football games and be in a stunning mood.
Cost: Free.
What: Free entrance to international art Museum of America
When: Sunday, December 29, from 10:00.
Where: International Art Museum of America, 1023 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103.
Read more: international art Museum of America is offering visitors of the exhibition of works by famous artists from different countries and different time periods.
The Museum collection includes works of art from China, Algeria, Belgium, England, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Norway, Russia, Scotland and the USA. Works of traditional calligraphy, Western oil paintings, contemporary ink landscapes, sculptures and portraits are collected here in order to show the diversity of human perception.
Enjoy the permanent collection in the Museum is free every last Sunday of the month.
Cost: Free.
What: Master class on creation of snowflakes
When: Saturday, December 28, from 15:00.
Where: International Art Museum of America, 1023 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103.
Read more: Once a month, the international art Museum of America holds master classes for children and tells stories on various topics from all around the world. In December, there will be a free master class for children from 4 to 8 years, where they learn to make paper snowflakes with your own hands.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.