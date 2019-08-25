Russian Kovalev defended the title in a colourful battle with the British: video knockout
On Saturday, August 24, in Chelyabinsk at Traktor Arena was the fight between world champion under version WBO light heavyweight Russian Sergey Kovalev (34 wins, 29 of them by knockout, 3 losses, 1 draw) and the hitherto invincible British Anthony by the Yard (17 wins, 16 of them by Ko, 1 defeat).
During the match, the initiative passed from one boxer to another. In the eighth round, Kovalev almost went down, but from this trouble the Russians saved the Gong. As a result, “crusher” (a nickname for Kovalev. — Ed.) survived, and 11-round shook the opponent’s backhand, after which the Yard has already stood up.
Thus, the 36-year-old Russian successfully defended the title, but the Briton felt unwell and was hospitalised in one of hospitals of Chelyabinsk. On his condition there are no reports yet.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter