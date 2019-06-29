Russian military developers purchase of equipment on Aliexpress
Russian military developers suspected of fraud. The forum “Army-2019” in Kubinka showed the drone, which looks suspiciously like a low-end machine from Chinese online stores, reports NewsOboz.org with reference to Gazeta.ua.
From the instructions to nanoregime, he is able to move small loads up to 15 kg weight and fly at a distance up to 2000 m. These same properties of any inexpensive UAVs.
The forum also presented the “model of robotic system for technical intelligence.” Looks like a child’s toy. In 1/16 scale, radio controlled with video camera.
Model of the complex “TR” presented the military Institute of railway troops and military communications, a part of the Military Academy of logistics behalf of the army General A.V. khruleva. Manufacturer and developer have indicated that the Department of technical disciplines.
Near the complex at the booth are remote control, LCD monitor and one black plastic box.
On the panel there is an inscription Sender Radio Control R/C Series Speciality Model and it looks identical to the remote that is AliExpress.
Twitter users shamed the developers for such actions. Some wrote that after the introduction of restrictions on the Internet access to “own the advanced development of the” Russian engineers will be no more.
Recently in Las Vegas in the U.S. electric car Tesla Model S was hit by a Russian work Promobot cost $ 2 million Robot was moving on the roadside along the road, followed in Convention and exhibition center, where the electronics show CES 2019.
Model S was moving with the autopilot engaged. The electronics did not recognize the movable object in the Russian technique. Besides, he was not equipped with lights and in the dark it was difficult to estimate the speed of movement.