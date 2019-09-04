Russian military drowned in the tank
An extraordinary event occurred in Russia in military exercises in Zabaykalsky Krai. The military, learning ways to overcome water obstacles, drowned tank along with the instructor. The incident happened at a military training ground in the village of Peschanka near Chita.
In addition to the instructor, in the cockpit of the tank was also a mechanic, who was trained in driving in difficult conditions. The mechanic was lucky to get out, but the instructor was trying to start a stalled war machine.
We will remind, the Russian military equipment is often at the crucial moment fails. So, the residents of Kursk were able to observe on the street overturned tank T-34. And off the coast of Crimea the Russians wanted to repeat the famous RAID of the Second world war, the crossing of the Kerch Strait. Operation failed: the armored stalled the engine and found a leak.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter