Russian model and blogger brutally killed by her admirer and Packed in a suitcase (photo, video)
Famous Russian model and blogger, participant of the Miss Maxim 2018 and a student of the medical University Catherine Karaganov (real name — Differences) was brutally murdered in a rented Moscow apartment. Concerned relatives of Catherine called the landlord after she’s stopped communicating. The naked body of 24-year-old girl (she was wearing only a garter belt) found Packed in a suitcase. The model throat was cut.
On suspicion in murder it is detained 33-summer Maxim Gareyev. He had already confessed to the crime. “She insulted, humiliated my sexual dignity and belittled my financial possibilities. I couldn’t stand and struck her at least five times with a knife in the neck and chest. I repent and will to cooperate with the investigation,” — says the suspect in the video that was posted on You-Tube Investigation Committee of the Russian Federation. What are the relations Gareev was murdered not specified.
According to one version, he committed murder out of jealousy came to Karapanova home and found out that she was going to fly to the Netherlands together with his new, 52-year-old fan to celebrate it on July 30 his 25th birthday. As suggested, Gareev struck the girl multiple stab wounds. After the murder tried to hide the body in a suitcase in order to smuggle it and hide, but the body to not fit. Then he just left it in the apartment. And the bloody things made in another suitcase, and burned them in the forest.
There is also a version that Gareev saw Catherine on the website sex and they got into a fight after failing to agree a price. Karapanova denied him intimacy because he proposed too a modest fee. And he angrily attacked her.
In Instagram a lover of travel Karaganova was more than 90 thousand subscribers.
