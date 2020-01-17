Russian model arrested in Spain for false accusation of rape the defender of “Milan”
Louise Kremleva
Russian model Louise kremleva arrested in Spain for perjury, according to “Sport-Express”.
The girl had accused teo Hernandez, who played for real Madrid, the attempted rape that happened back in June of 2017 in the Parking lot of a night club Olivia Valère in Marbella.
According to Kremleva, football player “tried to take over her actions of sexual character”. But after unsuccessful attempts to contact Hernandez threw her out of the car.
However, the court found no evidence of crimes and decided to arrest the Russian.
Since the summer of 2019 22-year-old Theo Hernandez stands for “Milan”.