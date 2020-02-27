Russian movie and the seafood festival: how to spend a weekend in Miami (February 28-March 1)
What: Seminar on employment
When: Friday, February 28, from 9:00
Where: Express Employment Professionals Staffing Agency Ft Lauderdale Broward, 6336 Powerline Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
More info: Visit the event if you want to learn how to optimize your resume, learn how to better sell themselves, find a dream job and earn more.
Cost: free.
What: free coffee tasting
When: Friday, February 28, from 10:00
Where: Counter Culture Coffee Training Center Miami: 7450 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33150
More info: Every Friday in Miami beach free coffee tasting. Each week sponsor will select a new variety of the drink treats for visitors, as well as a unique method of brewing. Tasting participants will learn the details about where coffee is sourced and how it is brewed.
To attend the event may attend.
Cost: free.
What: Free salsa night
When: Friday, February 28, from 18:00
Where: The Gates Hotel South Beach — a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, 2360 Collins Avenue. Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: travel the Caribbean with The Gates Hotel South Beach. Just come and immerse yourself in the rhythms of salsa. You will play rousing music, famous African drum rhythms and Spanish guitar sounds. Special guest of the evening — DJ Almer Lopez.
Take my dance shoes in the lobby and join the fun!
Cost: free.
What: film Screening: “Peanut Sokol”
When: Friday, February 28, from 18:00
Where: The WOW Center Miami, 11450 Southwest 79th Street, Miami, FL 33173
Read more: Join the watching a movie together with family. To attend the event is free, but all family members must register.
About the film: the film is set on the outskirts of Virginia, among the marshy rivers, where the smell of reeds, mud and fish. From the nursing home one night through the window lattice, brushing the body with oil, escapes half-naked Zach is a 22-year-old boy with down syndrome. He is tired of living surrounded by hospital walls, medical staff and the dying elderly, and wants to see the outside world, to feel the real life that he may not be quite ready.
Zach is in the boat, which steals lost their license to fish young fisherman Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), with anger burning tackle his rival. First Tyler tries to get rid of an unwelcome companion, but soon becomes Zack’s friend, mentor and companion on the great adventure under small sail.
Cost: free.
What: job Fair: work for nannies in Miami
When: February 29, Saturday, 9:00
Where: Elite Nannies On Call, 990 Biscayne Boulevard ##503, Miami, FL 33130
More info: the Event focused on employment assistance for nurses in Miami. If you are looking for a job in the family to care for the children, you have at least three years experience and minimum qualification, please join this job fair.
Please note: the knowledge of an additional language — Russian, French or Chinese – would be an advantage.
Elite Nannies on Call is the only Agency specializing in the placement of nannies, including nannies who have experience working with people with special needs (autism spectrum disorder).
Deadline for registration: February 26, 2020. To register, send your CV to thalya@elitenanniesmiami.com or, visit the “Babysitting Job in Miami.”
Cost: free.
What: the Museum of illusions in Miami
When: Friday, February 28 — Sunday, March 1
Where: Miami Museum of Illusions 536 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: the Museum of illusions is now open in Miami! The first Museum appeared in Los Angeles, then in San Francisco, and now he is coming to Miami. Breathtaking locations, presented in the Museum was created with the help of illusions, inspired by cartoons, art, current events, movies, and many others.
Using the flash not only allowed, but encouraged. The Museum of illusions is a place where you can create memories and give free rein to your imagination. The work presented here by some of the best artists of the world. In addition, it is common to see new exhibitions of lesser-known but very promising artists.
Cost: from $0.
What: “jungle Island” for children
When: February 29, Saturday, 10:00
Where: 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, FL 33132
Read more: Every month in Miami is a great event for children — “jungle Island”. Visiting it, children can become members of the research team on environment and wildlife. At this meeting they learn all about bees and why they are so important.
Cost: free.
What: seafood Festival in Miami
When: February 29, Saturday, 11:00
Where: 1000 NW 2nd Ave, 1000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33136
Read more: seafood Festival will be held in the heart of downtown Miami. Here you will be able to try a variety of seafood: crabs, shrimp, marine fish, enjoying the beautiful music and sharing this fantastic event with other participants.
Cost: free.
What: Family photo session
When: Sunday, March 1, from 9:00
Where: several locations to choose from, Miami, FL 33155
Read more: Want to get a new high-quality photos? Join free professional 30-minute family photo shoot with Shoott. Only pay for any photos! To reserve a place on the website www.shoott.com.
Photo:
- $15 for one photo;
- $12 for one photo. if you take 10 photos;
- $220 for 40+ pictures.
Cost: from $0.
What: the Premiere of the film “the Treasure of Stepan Razin”
When: Sunday, March 1, from 20:00
Where: Savor Cinema Fort Lauderdale, 503 Southeast 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
More info: This is an amazing story of four friends, former classmates, accidentally found the treasure. Their adventure begins when the experienced fisherman, they learn about the secret of the treasure of Stepan Razin, which at the time was atamany on the banks of the great mother Volga in the Samarskaya Luka Zhiguli mountains. It was there that he buried his countless treasure, having “sharony rite” the sacrifice of a young Persian Princess. While Hiking friends on the boat, they fall into a terrible storm, after which, lessina boats “poor campers” are on a desert island.
Cost: $16.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
Different
Culture
