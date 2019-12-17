Russian movie Gregory Popovich: how to spend a weekend in the USA (13-15 December)
Movie premieres, exhibitions, performances, concerts and creative meetings — and all this in America in the Russian language. If you have no plans for the weekend, ForumDaily will help you plan your weekend.
For example, in new York, continues the festival “Russian film Week”, in which this weekend in here will show three Russian-language film. In addition, the city is worth visiting Ukrainian Christmas Bazaar.
In Miami don’t miss a free concert by Jennifer Holliday in the Palm Court and winter holiday Holiday Lights & Ice.
In Los Angeles together with kids view Christmas play #Nevyhody then visit holiday festival and parade of ships in Marina del Rey, and San Diego should go to the meeting of the Russian film club “Prokino”.
In the San Francisco Bay Area note the Night Bloom and the Circus performance of Gregory Popovich.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.