Russian music and the Orchid show: how to spend the weekend in the U.S. (13-15 March)
March is in full swing, and that means more outdoor events and spring mood. We have collected the most interesting events this weekend in major U.S. cities. Choose to your taste!
So, in new York held a bright show of orchids, the evening of memory of Ivan Bunin and Russian music night “captive romance”.
In Miami don’t miss the laser show, seafood festival and free concerts of classical music.
In Los Angeles you can play “Mafia” in Russian, relaxing on the concert of Konstantin and Emma having fun at the parade on St. Patrick’s Day.
In the San Francisco Bay Area will be Russian karaoke, and residents of Sacramento expects the Russian play “Border of life”.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
IMPORTANT! Due to quarantine measures for the coronavirus, some events may be postponed or cancelled-please check the situation on the organizers ‘ websites.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
bookmark