Russian music at Carnegie Hall in new York city will host a concert of works by Leonid Desyatnikov
M. ART is a non — profit project to promote contemporary Russian culture in the UK, Israel and the United States — presents a concert of music one of the most significant and widely executable Russian composer Leonid Desyatnikov.
10 Nov on the famous stage of Carnegie Hall, the ensemble stars of modern classical music under the baton of pianist Alexey Goribol will be first performed in new York piano prelude from the cycle “Songs of Bukovina”, which put a new eponymous ballet by Alexei Ratmansky for American Ballet Theatre (ABT). Also, the evening will feature vocal works Desyatnikov “Love and the poet’s life” in the avant-garde poetry Oleinikova and harms. Tickets can be purchased here.
The program
1 office:
- 6 preludes from piano cycle “the songs of Bukovina” (2017);
- “Variations on the acquisition of a dwelling” for cello and piano (1990);
- “Like the old organ-Grinder…” for violin and piano (1997);
- 8 preludes from piano cycle “the songs of Bukovina” (2017).
2 Department:
- “The canvas of the Astor” for violin, viola, cello and piano (1999);
- “Love and the poet’s life”, a vocal cycle on poems of Nikolai Oleynikov and Daniil Kharms for tenor and piano (1989);
- The message of endorsing a haircut (N. Oleynikov);
- The Old Woman (D. Harms);
- Fly (N. Oleynikov);
- The constancy of fun and mud (D. harms);
- The beetle (Rhapsody) (N. Oleynikov);
- Passacaglia (D. Harms);
- And I… (D. harms).
Performers:
- Alexei Goribol — piano;
- Taras Prysiazhniuk tenor (youth program of the Bolshoi Theatre);
- Maria Yudenich — violin;
- Timotheos Petrin — cello;
- Gonzalo Rodriguez — al.
Foremen acted as the composer of such films as “Sunset”, “Moscow nights”, “the One who is gentle”, “Moscow”, “the Diary of his wife”; he is also the author of music to many ballets by Alexei Ratmansky, staged at New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre (ABT); composer of the Opera “Rosenthal’s Children” based on the libretto by Vladimir Sorokin and arranger of compositions by Astor Piazzolla.
Leonid Desyatnikov, whose 60th anniversary not long ago was widely celebrated festival in the Bolshoi theatre, the composer, which was important not so much the achievements of the avant-garde of the twentieth century, as the ideas of Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Stravinsky. This Russian tradition, based not on the tragedy and brutality, and the finesse, wit, lightness and irony, foremen continues in the twenty-first century — his music is always melodic, rhythmically elegant and refined.