Russian national team on volleyball got in a racist scandal (photos)
The assistant to the head coach of female Russian national team on volleyball Italian Sergio Busato volleyball Federation South Korea (KVA) intends to file a complaint for a vivid manifestation of racism, according to xsport.ua.
After the victory of the Russian team in the final match against South Korea (3:2) in the qualifying tournament for the Olympics in 2020, the Italian began to represent narrow eyes, laughing at opponents.
Sergio Busato
This gesture angered Korean players. Now KVA intends to send a complaint specialist in the International volleyball Federation.
In turn, Busato stated that he did not want to offend anyone with your gesture, and anyway, he was just celebrating the victory.
“I didn’t want to offend anyone. I am very surprised that my gesture was offensive. I just celebrated the release of the Olympics, which will take place in Japan. At that moment, I in any case was not appealed to the South Korean team. Don’t know why my gesture called a racist. At that moment we all were happy at the Playground, I am also glad and so celebrated our contact in Tokyo” – quoted by Italian specialist publication.