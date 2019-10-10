Russian Oleg Vinnik spoke sharply about the disease Anastasia Zavorotnyuk
After the news about the health of Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who continues his treatment in rehab, following not only journalists and fans, but also many colleagues. Some of them comment on the rumors surrounding the disease, as did the partner in the TV series “My fair nanny” Sergei Zhigunov, with whom Nastia had an affair. Others strictly avoid talking with the media, who have already managed “to bury” actress.
News of the death of the car crash caused a wave of indignation. Spoke sharply and the popular Russian singer Stas Mikhailov. He asked the public to cease all speculations on illness of the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk and advised all to pray.
About this he wrote on his page in Instagram. “Am I the person far from all that is happening in the media and on the Internet. But, this time, information has reached my field of vision. Currently, Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, her life and health, became the object of gossip, outright lies, distortion of facts and speculation on the name of the artist. Stop, people! Just pray for Nastya”, — I wrote to Mikhailov.
We will remind, after discharge from a private Moscow clinic Anastasia Zavorotnyuk allegedly transferred to a rehabilitation center. They say she came a partial paralysis.
